Impact Silver drills 1.29 metres of 691 g/t silver at Guadalupe Mine, Mexico

Impact Silver Corp. [IPT-TSXV; IKL-FSE] reported high-grade silver results from an underground development drilling program in the Lipton area of its Guadalupe Mine in the Royal Mines of Zacualpan District, Mexico.

Holes MPZ-UG-001-21 to MPZ-UG-020-21 tested the northwest trending Lipton, Liptonia and San Lorenzo veins from three underground drill stations on Level 110 of the Guadalupe Mine’s extensive workings. The drill holes covered the vein systems over a strike length of 430 metres and a vertical distance of 200 metres.

Highlights of drilling in the Lipton area of the Guadalupe Mine included 327g/t silver over 2.50 metres, 691 g/t silver over 1.29 metres, 443 g/t g/t silver over 1.90 metres and 472 g/t silver over 1.69 metres – all with small lead and zinc credits. These are true widths.

The Lipton and Liptonia Veins have been significant production veins in the Guadalupe Mine since at least the 1970s, long before Impact acquired the project in 2006. Before then, historical records describe mining at Guadalupe going back almost 500 years to 1529. Lipton/Liptonia has been mined and traced over a strike length of 1.5 km to a depth of over 200 metres, and remains open for extension. Impact continues mining at Guadalupe which currently provides almost 50% of mill feed to the 550 tpd Guadalupe processing plant located just 40 metres from the mine entrance.

Fred Davidson, CEO and President of Impact comments, “The high-grade results at our current producing Guadalupe mine is a testament of our geological team’s understanding of mineralization and potential of the area. With 20,000 metres of drilling underway in 2021 and newly added underground diamond drill to our internal fleet, our team is aggressively expanding our understanding of the veins mineralization and beyond to add both ounces and blue sky potential to the Impact story.”

Impact Silver is a successful silver-gold explorer-producer with two processing plants on adjacent districts within its 100% owned mineral concessions covering 211 km2 in central Mexico with excellent infrastructure and labor force. Over the past 15 years, Impact has produced over 10 million ounces of silver, generating revenues of over $200 million, with no long-term debt.

At the Royal Mines of Zacualpan Silver District, three underground silver mines and one open pit mine feed the central Guadalupe processing plant. To the south, in the Mamatla District, the Capire Project includes a 200 tpd processing pilot plant adjacent to an open pit silver mine with a mineral resource of over 4.5 million oz silver, 48 million lbs zinc and 21 million lbs lead. Company engineers are reviewing Capire for potential restart of operations in light of current elevated silver prices.

