Bonterra drills 12.1 metres of 8.0 g/t gold at Barry project, Quebec

Bonterra Resources Inc. [BTR-TSXV; BONXF-OTCQX; 9BR2-FSE] reported results from the ongoing drilling campaign at the Barry project. Recent drilling results expand upon the northeast sector of the Barry deposit near surface and at depth. The latest results obtained from 21 diamond drill holes are designed to expand the 2021 mineral resource estimate (MRE) released in June. Drilling highlights include drill hole in MB-21-384 that returned 8.0 g/t g/t gold over 12.1 metres in the near-surface zone AB8, approximately 75 metres northeast of the 2021 MRE.

The company is currently drilling at a rate of approximately 6,000 metres per month, focused on expanding its main gold deposits highlighted within the recently released 2021 MREs.

Highlights also included 1.8 g/t gold over 13.5 metres, including 10.4 g/t gold over 1.0 metres in drill hole MB-21-372. Hole MB-21-382 returned 2.5 g/t gold over 8.3 metres, including 11.2 g/t gold over 1.7 metres and 4.6 g/t gold over 3.5 metres, including 25.6 g/t gold over 0.6 metres.

Pascal Hamelin, CEO, said, “These near surface results, in particular in hole MB-21-384 substantiates our view that a strong mineralized potential exists at Barry from the recent exploration drilling which intercepted thick and continuous gold mineralization intervals near surface and within 200 metres depth immediately adjacent to the 2021 MRE. More assays are pending from this same sector, and we look forward to receiving more diamond drill results from this area.”

The Barry drilling campaign is currently focused on the expansion of key gold mineralized zones around the 2021 MRE. Multiple diamond drill holes tested open pit potential to the northeast of the open pit resource shell in the 2021 MRE and followed up on deeper intercepts with holes MB-21-382 and MB-21-383. High-grade gold mineralization occurring near-surface above open pit cut-off grade was intercepted at approximately 50 metres northeast of the existing pit shell in the AB7 and AB8 zones and mineralization remains open to the east.

Expansion drilling has confirmed the mineral continuity of several known H-Type zones and has intercepted new additional H-type zones north of the 1000 zone, returning high-grade intercepts at less than 200 metres depth and laterally within 50 to 100 metres of the existing resource along the 1000 zone. Follow-up drilling of this target area northeast of the Barry gold deposit will continue throughout the remainder of Q4 2021 and into Q1 2022 in order to better define their geometries. Drilling also continues to test extensions and outlining continued potential at depth of the H series mineralized structures to the southwest of Barry.

Bonterra has a large portfolio of advanced exploration assets anchored by a central milling facility in Quebec. The company has four main assets; Gladiator, Barry, Moroy, and Bachelor that collectively have a total of 1.24 million ounces in Measured and Indicated categories, and 1.78 million ounces in Inferred category. Importantly, the Company owns the only permitted and operational gold mill in the region that is currently estimated at 75% through the permitting process to expand from 800 to 2,400 tonnes/day.

