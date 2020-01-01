Irving Resources applies for 99 Japanese prospecting licences

Share this article















Irving Resources Inc.’s [IRV-CSE; IRVRF-OTC] wholly-owned subsidiary, Irving Resources Japan GK, has applied for 99 prospecting licences covering approximately 337.37 km2 on the Noto Peninsula, Honshu, Japan.

These prospecting licenses cover four discrete target areas displaying strong stream sediment gold, silver, arsenic, antimony, mercury and/or copper anomalism and, once granted, would make Irving the largest holder of prospecting licenses in this highly prospective area. Prospecting license applications have been accepted by the Ministry of Economy, Trade and Industry (METI) Chubu Bureau and a multi-step review now begins for the final approval. Mitusi Mineral Development Engineering Co., Ltd. (MINDECO) is assisting the Company throughout the process.

During the latter half of 2020, Irving conducted stream sediment surveys over much of the Noto Peninsula, a region with geologic similarities to nearby Sado Island, host to the famous high-grade gold mine, Sado Kinzan (Mitsubishi Corp.). Gold was discovered at Sado Kinzan in 1601 and was mined continuously for 388 years recorded production of 2.51 million oz gold and 74 million oz silver.

Veins at Sado Kinzan are classed as epithermal, were productive over vertical distances of several hundred metres and display anomalously high copper values.

Upon review of stream sediment analyses and recognition of several significant gold and multi-element anomalies, Irving decided to stake four blocks of prospecting licenses, Northeast Noto, East Noto, Central Noto and Southwest Noto.

All prospecting license applications at Noto Peninsula are subject to the Irving-Newmont Mining Exploration Alliance.

“We are very happy to add these exciting new Noto Peninsula prospects to our existing high quality portfolio of Japanese gold projects,” commented Dr. Quinton Hennigh, director and technical advisor to Irving. “Like Hokkaido and Kyushu, we see district scale opportunity at Noto. The geology of this region shares similarities to nearby Sado Island, host to the famous Sado Kinzan. The chemical signature of our four new blocks displays characteristics of this type of gold system. We will be eager to conduct follow up prospecting activities at Noto this coming summer.”

