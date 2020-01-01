Westhaven drills 5.99 metres of 2.36 g/t gold at Shovelnose Project, BC

Share this article















Westhaven Gold Corp. [WHM-TSXV; WTHVF-OTC] reported final drill results from its 2020 drill campaign from its 100%-owned, 17,623-hectare Shovelnose gold property. Shovelnose is located within the prospective Spences Bridge Gold Belt (SBGB), which borders the Coquihalla Highway 30 km south of Merritt, southern British Columbia.

Highlights

Drill hole SN20-145 (FMN) returned 5.99 metres of 2.36 g/t gold and 98.42 /t silver, including 1.19 metres of 11.25 g/t gold and 430.00 g/t silver. Hole SN20-127 (Franz) returned 0.58 metres of 6.05 g/t gold and 148.00 g/t silver.

Continued intersection of veining at FMN and Franz zones confirmed the vectoring toward stronger mineralization. Westhaven is fully financed for its 2021 exploration program.

Gareth Thomas, President and CEO, stated: “Drilling at the FMN Zone has encountered more significant veining. It appears this zone strengthens as drilling continues along strike testing the present 600-metre gap between the FMN and Franz zones. The current drilling at the FMN zone is expanding on the narrow but high-grade gold and silver intercepts first drilled in late 2020. In addition, the first two holes completed in the South Zone (SN21-152 and SN21-154) on the southwestern edge of the previous drilling has intersected vein zone 1 down dip by an additional 140 metres from previous drilling. This demonstrates that there is significant potential to increase the size of the South Zone vein system through exploration drilling. This bodes well for the company as we move towards completing a maiden resource estimate for the South zone in 2021.”

Peter Fischl, exploration manager of Westhaven, added: “Drilling at Shovelnose in the latter part of 2020 has been primarily focused on testing vein continuity along the four-kilometre strike length of vein zone 1, the most significant mineralized structure defined to date on the Shovelnose gold project. This program has extended the known vein system northwest into the gap between the FMN and Franz targets and has confirmed the vein system remains open to the northwest at Franz. Vein zone 1 will continue to be the focus for the coming year, including stepout and infill drilling at South zone. Other targets tested last year, such as the Romeo target, where drilling encountered significant gold pathfinders, remain to be tested further. Prospecting and mapping in 2020 has also drawn attention to several targets within two kilometres southwest of vein zone 1, proximal to the Brookmere showing.”

