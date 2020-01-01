Kenorland drills 1.22 g/t gold over 13.38 metres at Healy, Alaska

Share this article

Kenorland Minerals Ltd. [KLD-TSXV; NWRCF-OTCQX; 3WQ0-FSE] reported results from the 2021 maiden diamond drill program at the Healy project, located within Alaska’s prolific Goodpaster mining district and held under joint venture with Newmont Corp. [NGT-TSX; NEM-NYSE]. Wide-spaced drilling was designed to test three target areas (Bronk, Thor and Spike) defined by extensive gold-in-soil geochemical anomalies. Assays from all 14 drill holes completed during the program, including 5,247 metres, are reported.

Along the southern end of the Bronk target area, 21HDD011 intersected multiple intervals of broad low-level gold mineralization within a steeply-dipping shear zone, including 37.68 Metres of 0.12 g/t gold, 36.80 metres of 0.33 g/t gold, 20.55 metres of 0.16 g/t gold and 21.90 metres of 0.22 g/t gold.

Hole 21HDD024 stepped out 800 metres along strike to the north of 21HDD011, also intersecting multiple intervals of low-level gold mineralization along the same structure, including 11.82 metres of 0.12 g/t gold, 32.76 metres of 0.13 g/t gold, 35.56 metres of 0.26 g/t gold and 26.41 metres of 0.19 g/t gold.

Hole 21HDD012 stepped out a further 600 metres along strike to the north of 21HDD024, intersecting 53.64 metres of 0.16 g/t gold, and 21HDD013, a further 300-metre step-out along strike to the north of 21HDD012, intersected 34.86 metres of 0.19 g/t gold, extending the total strike length of mineralization at Bronk to over 1,700 metres with a mineralized footprint of up to 500 metres wide, open in multiple directions.

At Thor, located approximately 2 km west of Bronk, 21HDD017 intersected 11.90 metres of 1.29 g/t gold within the hanging wall of a low-angle structure along the contact between the augen gneiss and paragneiss units. Hole 21HDD019, a 250-metre step-out along strike to the south of 21HDD017, intersected 13.38 metres of 1.22 g/t gold within the hanging wall of a similar low-angle structure within the augen gneiss unit.

Hole 21HDD015, drilled along the same fence as 21HDD019, intersected 24.16 metres of 0.25 g/t gold, also within the hanging wall of a low-angle structure on the contact between the augen gneiss and paragneiss units. The known mineralized footprint at Thor is currently 500 metres by 500 metres and remains open.

Broadly disseminated and vein-hosted low-level gold mineralization encountered in all targets areas confirm the presence of a kilometer-scale gold system. High-power Titan IP and MT surveys completed toward the end of the drill program support the geological interpretation and highlight significant untested geophysical anomalies associated with mineralization, controlled by structural and lithological traps.

Zach Flood, CEO of Kenorland, stated: “The maiden diamond drill program confirmed the presence of a large-scale gold system at Healy evidenced by broad mineralization encountered throughout the wide-spaced drilling across multiple target areas. While there are many indications that Healy represents a significant greenfields gold discovery within Alaska’s prolific Goodpaster mining district, it will require additional drill testing to fully evaluate the economic potential. We will provide an update on our exploration plans going forward after we have completed a detailed review of the results and targets with Newmont Corp., which holds a 30% participating interest in Healy.”

Kenorland has a 70% interest in the Healy project in the joint venture with Newmont.

