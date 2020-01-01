Whitehorse Gold drills 15.7 g/t gold over 7.7 metres at Skukum, Yukon

Share this article

Whitehorse Gold Corp. [WHG-TSXV] reported assay results of the remaining 30 drill holes from the 2021 drill program at its 100%-owned Skukum gold project in southern Yukon.

The 30 drill holes were infill and step-out drill holes from the Skukum Creek, Mt. Skukum and Goddell deposits, which have further confirmed and expanded gold-silver mineralization on the Project. With all drill results now received (see an attached table), the Company is evaluating its exploration plans for the 2022 program.

Highlights of the drilling included Hole MS21-003 at the Mt. Skukum deposit that intersected a 7.7-metre interval (from 82.0-89.7 m) grading 15.68 g/t gold in the Lake 1 Zone. This is an infill hole and mineralization occurs within a series of chalcedonic quartz-calcite veins and veinlets.

Hole SC21-027 at the Skukum Creek deposit intersected 14.0 metres (from 473.7-487.7 m) grading 6.05 g/t gold and 106 g/t silver, including two separate intervals of 2.13 metres grading 12.85 g/t gold and 203 g/t silver, and 3.90 metres of 9.18 g/t gold and 183 g/t silver, in the Rainbow Zone. This is an infill/resource upgrade hole with gold-silver mineralization associated with a quartz vein breccia within a rhyolite dyke host emplaced in shear zone within granodiorites.

Hole RACA21-003 on the RACA zone, adjacent to and east of the Skukum Creek deposit, intersected 3.2 metres (from 356.-360.1 m) grading 0.76 g/t gold and 581 g/t silver. An additional deeper interval of 2.65 metres (from 425.5-428.2 m) graded 489 g/t silver, including 0.3 metres of 3,740 g/t silver. This hole tests a new zone that encountered multiple narrow silver-rich quartz sulfide veins.

Whitehorse Gold is focused on its 170 km2 project located in southern Yukon, approximately 55 km south-southwest of Whitehorse. The project hosts the advanced-stage Skukum Creek and Goddell deposits, and the formerly producing Mt. Skukum high-grade gold mine, all of which remain open for expansion, plus additional untested mineralized occurrences. Project infrastructure includes an all-weather access road, a 50-person camp, approximately 6 km of underground development, and a previously operating 300-tpd mill and associated support facilities. Underground operations by a previous operator at Mt. Skukum from 1986 to 1988 saw 233,400 tons of ore mined and processed to recover approximately 79,750 ounces of gold.

