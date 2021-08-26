Kootenay Silver drills 9,840 g/t silver over 0.92 metres at Columba, Mexico

Share this article















Kootenay Silver Inc. [KTN-TSXV; KOOYF-OTC reported results for six additional drill holes from the 100%-optioned Columba high-grade silver project in Chihuahua state, Mexico. These holes, CDH-21-102 to CDH-21-107, test across the J-Z trap zone some 700 metres east of the F vein.

Importantly, CDH-21-103 is the third hole that appears to be defining a very high-grade mineralized body intersected now in three holes and defining a zone in drilling thus far in a 40 by 60-metre east west orientation with at least 80 metres of dip extent. The body appears to be pipe like in shape and plunge moderately to the northeast and is open up and down dip.

This particularly high-grade zone of hydrothermal breccias and stockwork in CDH-21-103 has now been hit in three holes as follows.

Previously released Hole CDH-19-030 returned 982 g/t silver over 1.9 metres within 721 g/t silver over 4.07 metres and 200 g/t silver over 25.85 metres and Hole CDH-20-060 returned 608 g/t silver over 5 metres within 361 g/t silver over 11 metres and 229 g/t silver over 22 metres.

The current drill results included Hole CDH-21-103 that returned 2,035 g/t silver over 6 metres within 805 g/t silver over 17 metres and 333 g/t silver over 44 metres and a project high assay of 9,840 g/t silver over 0.92 metres.

Kootenay President and CEO, James McDonald stated, ‘This is a very exciting hit in hole 103 being the best drill hole to date. It indicates the high grades in holes 30 and 60 have continuity and show a vector in which to follow and expand this very high-grade zone. This certainly bolsters our confidence that the JZ area is another area on the property where high grade resource may be put together.’

Also of importance is Hole CDH-21-106 that returned 316 g/t silver over 4 metres, including 406 g/t silver over 2 metres. This intercepted the O Vein some 300 metres along strike of hole CDH-21-101 which hit 459 g/t silver over 1.6 metres with 1,190 g/t silver over 0.5 metres. These two holes appear to have both hit the O Vein opening up another large area of strike potential.

Hole CDH-21-107 likely hit O Vein with 111 g/t silver over 5.5 metres. Other holes in the East Block are interpreted to have hit the structure too high to encounter good silver grades.

The East Block has only been explored in the current Phase 3 drill program. Results were released recently in the Company’s August 26, 2021 news release. Exploring the area converging the J-Z Zone and East Block, the J-Z Trap Zone, will further elucidate the continuity, strike length, and existence of substantive high-grade mineralization.

CDH-21-104 returned 154 g/t silver over 2.45 metres within 100 g/t silver over 5 metres; and

168 g/t silver over 2.5 metres within 124 g/t silver over 4.12 metres; and 800 g/t silver over 1 metre. CDH-21-105 returned 288 g/t silver over 2 metres within 174 g/t silver over 2.5 metres

