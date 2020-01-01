Benchmark drills 25.91 metres of 3 g/t AuEq at Lawyer project, British Columbia

Share this article















Benchmark Metals Inc. [BNCH-TSXV; BNCHF-OTCQB; A2ATHU-FSE] reported new results from an initial series of drill holes at its 100%-owned Lawyer’s gold-silver project located in the prolific Golden Horseshoe of northern British Columbia.

Drilling at the Connector Zone successfully delineated near-surface continuity of gold and silver mineralization between the Cliff Creek Deposit and the Dukes Ridge Deposit. This new zone is located outside of and marginal to the existing resource, extending over ~300 metres strike-length ~130 metres vertical depth.

The Connector Zone remains open to depth and across strike with multiple zones and will be subject to additional expansion drilling. The discovery of new broad mineralization and high-grade material at surface has the potential to increase gold-silver ounces in an updated mineral resource estimate and provide the potential for a higher-grade starter pit in near-term engineering studies.

New results from surface include 41.15 metres core length of 1.31 g/t gold and 30.77 g/t silver or 1.69 g/t gold equivalent (AuEq) in drill hole 21CCRC016. Drill hole 21DRRC005 returned 10.67 metres of 3.45 g/t gold and 181.81 g/t silver or 5.72 g/t AuEq in drill hole 21DRRC005.

Deeper intercepts demonstrate continuity of these broad zones of mineralization with high-grade material increasing at depth. This includes 53.34 metres core length of 0.55 g/t gold and 55.61 g/t silver or 1.24 g/t AuEq with 1.52 metres of 8.03 g/t gold and 1,220.00 g/t silver or 23.28 g/t AuEq in drill hole 21CCRC014.

These significant new results also show the potential for new broad zones of mineralization linking the north end of the Connector Zone with the eastern margins of Cliff Creek North as seen in drill hole 21CCRC018 with 25.91 metres of 2.40 g/t gold and 47.99 g/t silver or 3.00 g/t AuEq, including , said, “The new results are defining strong continuity of mineralization between two deposits and demonstrate potential to link the Cliff Creek and Dukes Ridge deposits with significant gold-silver at surface. In addition, the AGB deposit is displaying significant expansion with visuals from the core providing significant mineralization to the south and at depth, outside of the pit constrained resource. The Connector Zone remains open and current drilling has the potential to expand all deposit areas and upgrade more gold-silver ounces to the Measured + Indicated category.”

The Lawyer’s Project consists of three mineralized deposits that remain open for expansion, in addition to +20 new target areas along the 20-km trend.

