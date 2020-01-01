Kuya Silver samples 1,141 g/t silver at Bethania project, Peru

Share this article

Kuya Silver Corp. [KUYA-CSE; KUYAF-OTCQB] made new discoveries at the 100%-owned Bethania silver project central Peru, through its continuing surficial trenching and channel sampling program. This is the second set of results from this work program and the company expects to continue this kind of sampling program throughout 2022.

High-grade channel sampling results included surficial mineralized vein clusters sampled returning individual metal values up to 1,016 g/t silver (32.7 oz/ton) and 12.15 g/t gold, with associated copper (up to 0.35%), lead (up to 4.5%) and zinc base metals. These vein clusters correspond with surficial high-grade shoots defined in the initial mineral resource estimate for the project

Newly-identified branch mineralization near the Espanola Vein returning 1,141 g/t silver (36.7 oz/ton), 8.2% lead and 4.8% zinc (1,635 g/t or 52.6 oz/ton silver equivalent). New sampling from Espanola 2 and Samantha veins in nearby Hilltop Zone returning up to 845 g/t silver (27.2 oz/ton), up to 0.78 g/t gold, and up to 19.7% lead over 210 metres of strike length.

Surface sampling (e.g. trenching, channel sampling, and rock chip sampling of outcrops) remains an important part of ongoing exploration, with a plan to sample continuously for at least the next year, accessing different sites over the Project.

David Lewis, Exploration Director, commented: “Our progress at Bethania is continuing to build. Our earlier channel sampling results showed the presence of a larger system of veins, including both gold- and silver-rich veins. Now, we are seeing new mineralized vein clusters, at surface, with precious metal grades up to 1,141 g/t or 36.7 oz/ton silver and 12.15 g/t gold, plus base metal grades up to 0.4% copper, 19.7% lead and 4.8% zinc.”

Trenching along known veins uncovered clusters of high-grade veins, especially near the intersection of the Carolina and Betsaida veins and the 12 de Mayo and Victoria veins, both located near the Bethania mine.

Grades at these vein clusters range up to 1,016 g/t (32.7 oz/ton) silver, 4.56 g/t gold, 0.4% copper, 4.5% lead (1,559 g/t or 50.1 oz/ton AgEq) and 392 g/t (12.6 oz/ton) silver, 5.26 g/t gold, 1.5% lead (854 g/t or 27.5 oz/ton AgEq) at the Carolina Vein.

Sampling the Betsaida Vein returned 765 g/t (24.6 oz/ton) silver, 4.05 g/t gold, 4.1% lead (1,245 g/t or 40.0 oz/ton AgEq). Sampling the Victoria Vein returned 12.15 g/t gold (964 g/t or 31.0 oz/ton AgEq), 115 g/t (3.7 oz/ton) silver, 3.96 g/t gold, 1.7 % lead (487 g/t or 15.7 oz/ton AgEq) and 240 g/t (7.7 oz/ton) silver, 2.72 g/t gold (470 g/t or 15.1 oz/ton AgEq).

These samples were taken from narrow (5-50 cm) veins identified at surface and proximal to other veins, often within a wider anomalously-mineralized zone. The vein clusters are occurring primarily at the intersections of WSW-ENE and W-E trending veins, with newly-uncovered veins, including the No. 7, No. 20 and No. 9 veins, generally mimicking these two orientations. These clustered veins are relatively tightly spaced, with some subparallel veins being separated by only 5 meters.

At the Main Zone – West Espanola Vein, newly-identified branches of the Espanola Vein (No. 21 and 22 veins) are located immediately north of the Bethania mine workings. Narrow veins (5-10 cm) were sampled and returned 1,141 g/t silver (36.7 oz/ton), 8.2% Pb and 4.8% Zn (1,635 g/t or 52.6 oz/t AgEq*) from the No. 22 Vein and 664 g/t (21.3 oz/ton) silver, 4.0% lead and 0.49% zinc (832 g/t or 26.8 oz/ton AgEq) from the No. 21 Vein, both sampled within a 5-metre radius.

At the Hilltop Zone – Espanola 2 Vein and Samantha Vein, previous work in the Hilltop Zone, located 600 metres along trend from the Main Zone, focused primarily on the Santa Elena and Mercedes veins, whereas this sampling was done primarily on the Espanola 2 and Samantha veins.

The Espanola 2 Vein was sampled in six locations along a 210 m strike length. Three vein samples returned high-grade silver (>500 g/t), including 845 g/t (27.2 oz/ton) silvetr and 4.6% lead (999 g/t or 32.1 oz/ton AgEq), 715 g/t (23.0 oz/ton) silver, 0.4 g/t gold, 5.0% lead, 0.2% zinc (896 g/t or 28.8 oz/on AgEq) and 659 g/t (21.2 oz/ton) silver, 7.7% lead, 0.2% zinc (897 g/t or 28.9 oz/ton AgEq).

Samples of the surrounding host rock (0.30 metres on both sides of the veins) show anomalous haloed silver, averaging 45 g/t, and lead, averaging 0.26%.

The Samantha Vein and nearby, branching No. 24 Vein, returned similar results to the Espanola 2 Vein.

