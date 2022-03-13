QC Copper drills 0.42% CuEq over 100 metres at Opemiska, Quebec

Share this article

QC Copper and Gold Inc. [QCCU-TSXV; QCCUF-OTCQB] reported new assay results from its continuing drill program at the 100%-optioned Opemiska property near Chapais, 500 km north of Montreal, Quebec. The majority of these reported intersections are within the Saddle Zone, a critical expansion area for the open pit. The Saddle Zone was never mined and existed in between the former producing Springer and Perry mines.

Several holes returned wide copper mineralized intervals, including OPM-21-123 that returned 93 metres at 0.45% CuEq (copper equivalent) starting at 6 metres downhole, and OPM-22-126 that returned 100 metres at 0.42% CuEq starting at 60 metres down hole.

Charles Beaudry, Vice President of Exploration, said, “We are pleased to see the continued style of broad mineralization within the Saddle Zone as this area is important for increasing tonnage but also optimizing the open-pit geometry. Our thesis is that significant mineralization inside the conceptual pit was not captured by the initial mineral resource estimate published last fall. Our recent drilling confirms that there is excellent expansion potential by drilling the areas currently counted as waste and converting these into the resource category. This current drilling is also being complemented by additional data compilation from surface and underground holes.”

As of March 13, 2022, a total of 6,640 metres in 31 holes have been completed on the property for the winter 2022 drilling program.The composite intervals are quoted “as is” and do not necessarily represent true widths of mineralization. However, within the deposit there are veins in several directions and these reported holes are all drilled to the south to intersect the east-west trending veins which dip to the north and suggests the intervals are near true width.

Share this article