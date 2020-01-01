Libero expands Golden Triangle copper discovery

Share this article















Libero Copper & Gold Corp. [LBC-TSXV; LBCMF-OTCQB] reported final assay results for the initial holes from the new Terry porphyry copper discovery at the Big Red Project in northwestern British Columbia’s Golden Triangle region.

Highlights include 120 metres grading 0.41% copper equivalent (CuEq) (0.34% Cu, 2.47 g/t Ag, 0.06 g/t Au), including 70 metres of 0.49% CuEq (0.41% Cu, 2.93 g/t Ag, 0.07 g/t Au) from surface and including 12 metres of 1.18% (1.02% Cu, 7.23 g/t Ag, 0.11 g/t Au) and 13 metres of 0.81% (0.71% Cu, 4.32 g/t Ag, 0.08 g/t Au). Refer to company press release for complete assays.

This is a greenfield porphyry copper discovery at surface and just 8 km from road access. All holes mineralized from surface to end of hole. Reverse circulation drill had limited depth capabilities and will be followed by diamond drilling to test depth extent.

Drilling is focused on the periphery of a greater than 1 km in diameter porphyry footprint, including high-grade copper and gold surface rock samples and potassic alteration within a magnetic low and conductivity high.

The Terry target is located approximately 100 kilometres due west of GT Gold’s Saddle North deposit and 120 kilometres due west Newcrest’s Red Chris Mine, both which share a similar geological setting to Terry. The average copper grades for the two deposits (Saddle – 0.25% Cu, Red Chris – 0.36% Cu) are comparable to the initial drill results at Terry.

Big Red is a 26,000-hectare district scale land package with both gold and copper targets being drilled for the first time. Big Red is located 45 km southwest of Telegraph Creek along the Barrington Road, 70 km north of Galore Creek, and 120 km west of Red Chris in the Golden Triangle. The project has both road access and an airstrip.

