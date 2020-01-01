Lucara recovers 341-carat diamond from Karowe Mine, Botswana

Share this article















Lucara Diamond Corp. [LUC-TSX, Swede, Botswana] has recovered an unbroken 341-carat top-white-gem-quality diamond from its 100%-owned Karowe diamond mine in Botswana. The 341-carat diamond was recovered over the holiday period from milling of ore sourced from the southwestern quadrant of the South lobe M/PK(S) unit. The recovery of large gem-quality diamonds from the M/PK(S) unit of the South lobe is in line with expectations and historical South lobe recoveries.

Eira Thomas, Lucara’s CEO, commented: “Lucara is extremely pleased to be starting off 2021 with the recovery of a 341-carat, high-quality white-gem diamond that builds on previous historic recoveries which include the 549-carat Sethunya, 998-carat, 1,758-carat Sewelo, the 1,109-carat Lesedi La Rona and the 342-carat Queen of the Kalahari. The 341-carat diamond represents the 54th diamond greater than 200 carats to be recovered from Karowe since 2015. The consistent recovery of these large diamonds is a testament to the continued strong resource and plant performance at Karowe and underpins our rationale for moving forward with the underground expansion program that will see mining continue for at least another 13 years after the open pit ceases operations in 2026. We look forward to a productive and busy 2021.”

Lucara also has a 100% interest in Clara Diamond Solutions, a secure digital sales platform positioned to modernize the existing diamond supply chain and ensure diamond provenance from mine to finger.

