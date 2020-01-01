Talisker drills 36.95 metres of 1.55 g/t gold at Bralorne

Share this article















Talisker Resources Ltd. [TSK-TSX; TSKFF-OTCQB] reported assay results from holes SB-2020-020, SB-2020-021 (partial results) and SB-2020-019 (final results) from its resource drillout drill program at the Bralorne gold project in southern British Columbia.

Key points:

Drilling continues to demonstrate structural continuity of the recently identified close to surface Charlotte Zone, as well as extensions of the 51-vein target. Multiple intercepts further demonstrate the potential for Charlotte to host broader zones of near-surface gold mineralization. A previously unidentified vein was also intersected close to surface – its relationship to adjacent veins is yet to be determined. A total of 31 vein targets validated (on 14 known veins) and three new vein discoveries were confirmed in 2020 program.

Talisker completed 21,547.95 metres of drilling in 2020. The company recently announced an expansion of its drilling program adding an additional 50,000 metres for 2021. A total of 4,766 samples are awaiting assay at the lab.

A 50,000-metre resource drilling program is currently under way with four drill rigs on site.

As of the end of 2020, Talisker has completed 21,547.95 metres of drilling at the Bralorne gold project, results of which continue to verify and prioritize the interpreted expansion and continuity of targeted vein corridors.

Importantly, this zone was intersected at a downhole depth of only 208 metres. With the validation drill program completed last year, drilling in 2021 is primarily focused on infill drilling the validated vein corridors; however, the identification of broad zones of gold mineralization close to surface within the Charlotte, Empire and Knight zones situated above high-grade vein corridors at depth will also continue to be assessed.

Highlights include drill hole SB-2020-021 that returned 22.60 g/t gold over 0.50 metres, from 226.80 to 227.30 metres, within 36.96 metres of 1.55 g/t gold from 208.45 to 245.40 metres;

5.42 g/t gold over 0.50 metres, from 79.50 to 80.00 metres within 7.85 metres of 1.00 g/t gold from 78.85 to 86.70 metres.

Hole SB-2020-020 returned 6.46 g/t gold over 0.50 metres, from 80.00 to 80.50 metres, within 2.50 metres of 2.17 g/t gold from 80.00 to 82.50 metres; 8.31 g/t gold over 1.20 metres from 748.80 to 750.00 metres, within 2.20 metres of 5.07 g/t gold from 748.80 to 751.00 metres.

Hole SB-2020-019 intersected the 53HW splay at 968.70 metres returning 3.03 g/t gold over 2.6 metres.

