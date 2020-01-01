Maple Gold intersects 75 metres of 1.23 g/t gold at Douay

Share this article















Maple Gold Mines Ltd. [MGM-TSXV; MGMLF-OTCQB; M3G-FSE] has reported further assay results from its 2020 winter drilling campaign at the ~355 km2 Douay gold project 50 km southwest of Matagami in the Abitibi region of northern Quebec.

The western part of the Porphyry Zone is a high-priority area given the broad zones of relatively shallow mineralization with demonstrated continuity, higher-than-deposit-average grades, existing indicated resources (RPA 2019) and remaining drilling gaps in the area. The company’s latest drill hole (DO-20-281) cut mineralization over 164 metres starting from 108 metres downhole (about 97 metres vertical depth). Highlights for DO-20-281 and this western part of the Porphyry zone are given below:

• DO-20-281 cut multiple gold zones, highlighted by 1.23 g/t gold over 75 metres from 108 metres downhole, including 15 metres of 1.32 g/t gold, followed by 31 metres of 1.61 g/t gold.

• After an intervening lower-grade zone (0.30 g/t gold over 50 metres), DO-20-281 intersected 0.85 g/t gold over 38 metres, including 1.71 g/t gold over 5 metres.

• DO-20-281 was collared about 130 metres northeast of two historical drill holes (DO-11-33 and DO-12-97), which were collared about 30 metres apart and drilled in 2011 and 2012. Maple Gold’s new drill hole supports the up-dip continuity of mineralization from these historical holes, which returned 1.14 g/t gold over 62.0 metres, including 3.0 g/t gold over 11.5 metres, and 1.17 g/t over 163.5 metres, including 8.96 g/t gold over 9.0 metres, respectively, uncapped for DO-12-97.

• DO-20-281 also tested and supports down-dip continuity of mineralization encountered in hole 70586, a historical hole found within indicated resources (RPA, 2019). That hole cut 0.98 g/t gold over 13.6 metres from 78.3 metres downhole, followed by 0.87 g/t gold over 93.6 metres from 107.6 metres downhole, including 2.04 g/t gold over 14.2 metres.

The company’s 2020 drilling appears to now link up multiple intercepts (new and historical) within a much broader zone of mineralization extending from top of bedrock to the base of the current conceptual pit in this area.

Maple Gold’s Vice-President, Exploration, Fred Speidel, commented: “We are very pleased with our 2020 drill results from the western part of the Porphyry Zone, in particular with the higher-than-deposit-average grades over significant widths, as well as with the hole-to-hole and section-to-section continuity; our team is already in the process of defining drill hole locations for the next phase of drilling in this area. Given its characteristics, this area has the potential to positively impact project economics, and given the fact that the northern and eastern limits of this zone are still not fully defined, we intend to further test this area in our next drill campaigns.”

New assay results from DO-20-281 build on those recently reported from DO-20-280 and DO-20-283 as well as those from historical holes 70586, DO-11-33 and DO-12-97. These holes show some of the longest intercepts anywhere on the property. Note that the mineralized envelope in DO-20-281 extends well below the reported intercept. Indicated resources (RPA 2019) shown in images on the company’s website are still limited due to previously sparse drilling; the maximum projection distance from any given hole for the indicated category is 50 to 60 metres (RPA, 2019).

