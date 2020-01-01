Marathon drills 11 metres of 4.16 g/t gold at Valentine Project, Newfoundland

Share this article















Marathon Gold Corp. [MOZ-TSX; MGDPF-OTCQX] reported the latest drill results from its 100%-owned Valentine gold project in central Newfoundland. These latest results represent fire assay data from 15 diamond drill holes completed as part of the ongoing in-fill drill campaign at the 1.5-km long Berry Deposit.

Drill hole VL-21-1040 intersected 10.86 g/t gold over 2 metres and 9.33 g/t gold over 2 metres, including 12.33 g/t gold over 1 metre and 7.67 g/t gold over 2 metres, including 13.29 g/t gold over 1 metre and 7.18 g/t gold over 2 metres, including 12.92 g/t gold over 1 metre. VL-21-1042 intersected 4.16 g/t gold over 11 metres, including 20.93 g/t gold over 1 metre and including 19.07 g/t gold over 1 metre.

VL-21-1052 intersected 2.51 g/t gold over 13 metres, including 25.33 g/t gold over 1 metre, and 1.03 g/t gold over 12 metres. VL-21-1050 intersected 7.64 g/t gold over 4 metres including 27.59 over 1 metre, and 1.24 g/t gold over 24 metres. VL-21-1041 intersected 1.99 g/t gold over 11 metres, and 0.90 g/t gold over 18 metres. VL-21-1047 intersected 1.35 g/t gold over 14 metres

Matt Manson, President and CEO, commented: “These latest drill results represent further in-fill drilling at Berry in two areas where positive results offer us the potential to expand the overall scope of the deposit. These are the hanging-wall area in the western portion of the Berry Deposit and the ‘saddle area’ between the two conceptual pit shells used in the April 2021 Mineral Resource Estimate.

“The western hanging-wall area continues to reward us with strong intercepts of resource grade material and is bulking-up well. The ‘saddle area’ is showing mineralization at greater depths, within the scope of a large single pit shell for the whole deposit.”

Manson continued: “We currently have four diamond drill rigs operating at Valentine as part of our 2021 exploration program: one rig at the Berry Deposit, two rigs at the Victory Deposit, and one rig at the Sprite Deposit. Of note, drilling at Victory has revealed strong areas of mineralization in previously untested areas adjacent to the Valentine Lake Shear Zone, with visible gold. We expect to be reporting results from our exploration drill programs on a regular basis through to the end of the year.”

