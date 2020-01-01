Marathon Gold drills 4.66 g/t gold over 17 metres at Valentine Project

Share this article















Marathon Gold Corp. [MOZ-TSX] reported additional drill results from drilling at the 100%-owned Valentine Gold Project, central Newfoundland. These latest results represent fire assay data from 24 drill holes located within the 6-km long Sprite Corridor between the Frozen Ear Pond Road and the western margin of the Project’s Marathon Deposit.

Drill Hole MAS-20-001 intersected 4.66 g/t gold over 17 metres, including 18.92 g/t gold over 1 metre. MAS-20-008 returned 2.02 g/t gold over 17 metres, including 19.46 g/t gold over 1 metre and 14.99 g/t gold over 1 metre. MAS-20-017 returned 8.55 g/t gold over 4 metres, including 18.76 g/t gold over 1 metre. MAS-20-009 returned 4.75 g/t gold over 7 metres, including 15.12 g/t gold over 1 metre. MAS-20-012 returned 30.89 g/t gold over 1 metre and MAS-20-014 returned 15.91 g/t gold over 1 metre. All quoted intersections are in core lengths.

Matt Manson, President and CEO, said: “Over the last few months we have been releasing a series of encouraging drill results from the new Berry Zone at the Valentine Gold Project and its 1.5-kilometre northeastward extension to a road intersection referred to as the Frozen Ear Pond Road (FEP Road). The Berry Zone lies within the 6-kilometre long Sprite Corridor, midway between the Marathon and Leprechaun Deposits. The results released today represent the first drilling to be undertaken within the gap between the FEP Road and the westernmost margin of the Marathon Deposit. This 1.2-kilometre section of the Valentine Lake Shear Zone had previously been under-explored due to poor ground conditions limiting drill access. Sporadic gold mineralization in characteristic QTP-Au veining was intercepted along most of this length. However, the strongest mineralization was seen in drill holes located closest to the Marathon Deposit between sections 16000E and 16200E. This suggests the potential for Marathon mineralization extending up to 200 metres southwest of the currently defined mineral resource pit shell. Additional drilling in this area is required to properly define this potential. The Marathon Deposit mineral resource estimate currently stands at 1.92 Moz of Measured and Indicated Mineral Resources (36.2 Mt at 1.65 g/t gold) and 0.67 Moz of Inferred Mineral Resources (10.57 Mt at 1.96 g/t gold).”

Drilling at the Valentine Gold Project is concluded for the 2020 season. A number of drill core assays are pending.

