Laurion drills 1 metre 152 g/t gold at Ishkoday Project

Laurion Mineral Exploration Inc. [LME-TSXV; LMEFF-OTC has released assay results for the first four drill holes of the 10-hole, 2,962-metre Phase 2 drill campaign, completed on the CRK Zone at the Ishkoday Project located near Beardmore 220 km northeast of Thunder Bay, northwest Ontario. Assay results are pending on the remaining six holes. The Ishkoday Project is located in the Onaman-Tashota gold belt.

Drill hole LME20-025 returned 14.25 metres grading 10.98 g/t gold, including 1.00 metres of 152 g/t gold and 1.00 metre of3.90 g/t gold. Hole LME20-024 returned 2.00 metres of 2.75 g/t gold, 17.7 g/t silver and 1.28 % copper. Hole LME20-022 returned 1.69 metres of 7.56 g/t silver and 2.40 % zinc. Hole LME20-023 returned 0.50 metres of 6.70 g/t silver and 3.46 % zinc.

David Lewis, P.Geo., Laurion Exploration Manager, commented: “Mineralization has been intersected in each of the first four holes, showing good continuity of surficial mineralization to depth. These first four drillholes targeted specific mineralization at the main CRK Zone, including the Azurite, A5, Akhi and Joe veins, in areas with poor outcrop exposure.

Thus far, hole LME20-025, targeting the north-striking Joe structure, is our best result at 10.98 g/t gold over 14.25 metres (2.42 g/t gold if capped to 30 g/t). On surface, channel sampling returned 4.25 metres at 5.98 g/t gold and 2.84 % zinc. Now we are intersecting better gold grades, and across a much wider interval, at 140 metres depth. Although there is clearly a variation in gold values across the structure, the increase in mineralized width with depth is very encouraging.”

Cynthia Le Sueur-Aquin, President and CEO, said: “These are the initiatory drill holes, testing a number of extensional zones to the north of the approximate 680 by 380-metre wide CRK Zone. The drill holes target these extensional zones where channel sampling returned very encouraging results, but where exposure was minimal.”

