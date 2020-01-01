Marathon Gold up 12% on latest Newfoundland drilling

13 hours ago Resource World

The Valentine Lake exploration camp in Newfoundland. Source: Marathon Gold Corp.

Share this article

Marathon Gold Corp. [MOZ-TSX, OTC-MGDPF] shares rallied Monday August 17 after the company released new results from drilling at the 100%-owned Valentine Gold Project in central Newfoundland.

Shares were up 12% or 27 cents to $2.53 on volume of 929,825 share traded.

The results represent assay data from nine holes located on the new Berry Zone within the six-kilometre long Sprite Corridor, which in turn is situated between the project’s Leprechaun and Marathon deposits.

Highlights include hole VL-20-835, which intersected 2.96 g/t gold over 47 metres, including 7.55 g/t gold over 14 metres and 32.25 g/t gold over 1.0 metre and 27.00 g/t gold over 1.0 metre.

Hole VL-20-834 returned 2.23 g/t gold over 30 metres, including 6.53 g/t gold over 8.0 metres.

Back in April, 2020, Marathon released a pre-feasibility study (PFS) for the Valentine Gold project. It envisages an open pit mining operation with low initial capital costs and a high rate of return over a 12-year mine life, with average gold production of 175,000 ounces annually in years one to nine from the processing of high-grade mill feed.

In years 10-12, the PFS indicates that processing of low-grade stockpiled material would produce an average of 54,000 ounces per year. The total all-in-sustaining cost is forecast at US$739 an ounce.

The PFS envisages a life-of-mine capital requirement of $545 million, including an initial capital cost of $272 million. The PFS is based on proven and probable reserves of 1.87 million ounces of gold (41.5 million tonnes at 1.41 g/t gold), as well as a simplified execution strategy based on open pit mining, conventional milling and thickened tailings deposition, with no heap leaching.

“The latest batch of drill assays from the new Berry Zone include additional long intersections of high-grade mineralization,’’ said Marathon Gold President and CEO Matt Manson.  “Our 2020 exploration program is focused on new discovery, with broad step out holes into previously untested areas,” he said.


Share this article

More Stories

Ridgeline Minerals begins trading on TSX Venture Exchange

7 hours ago Resource World

Warren Buffett’s Berkshire buys Barrick Gold shares

13 hours ago Resource World

Roscan Gold drills 46.5 metres of 6.15 g/t gold in Mali

4 days ago Resource World

Orla Mining rallies on gold permit news

4 days ago Resource World

Fura Gems up 27% on go-private deal

4 days ago Resource World

Gold investors should brace for more volatility

4 days ago Resource World

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

You may have missed

Ridgeline Minerals begins trading on TSX Venture Exchange

7 hours ago Resource World

Warren Buffett’s Berkshire buys Barrick Gold shares

13 hours ago Resource World

Marathon Gold up 12% on latest Newfoundland drilling

13 hours ago Resource World

Roscan Gold drills 46.5 metres of 6.15 g/t gold in Mali

4 days ago Resource World

Orla Mining rallies on gold permit news

4 days ago Resource World

Don't miss the

NEWSLETTER

Exclusive editorial

Breaking News

Quality Company Coverage

Expert Writers

You have successfully subscribed to the newsletter

There was an error while trying to send your request. Please try again.

Resource World Magazine will use the information you provide on this form to be in touch with you and to provide updates and marketing.