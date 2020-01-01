Roscan Gold drills 46.5 metres of 6.15 g/t gold in Mali

5 hours ago Resource World
Share this article

Roscan Gold Corp. [ROS-TSXV; RCGCF-OTC] reported positive diamond drill results from an additional 20 holes totalling 3,788 metres at its Mankouke South target at the Kandiolé Project, Mali, West Africa.

DDMan-20-54 intersected 6.15 g/t over 46.5 metres from 118.5 metres, which has increased the width of the mineralized zone to 125 metres. Hole DDMan-20-61 intersected 2.76 g/t over 6 metres, including 9.55 g/t over 1 metre in fresh rock and increases vertical depth of mineralization to 173 metres.

The government aeromagnetic survey (SYSMIN), which covers both the Kandiole project area and the area of hole DDMan-20-59, indicates that the Southern Mankouke mineralized trend is faulted off to the west, and the continuation of the Northern mineralization trend is shown by DDMan-20-59.

Drilling highlights

Southern Mankouke – diamond drill holes:

Hole DDMan-20-54 returned 6.15 g/t gold over 46.5 m from 118.5 m;
Hole DDMan-20-57 returned 5.20 g/t gold over 41.0 m from 38.5 m:, including 52.6 g/t over 1.0 m from 61.5 m and 2.01 g/t gold over 25.0 m from 7.5 m.
Hole DDMan-20-56 returned 3.98 g/t gold over 68.0 m from 7.5 m.

Other holes also returned encouraging assays.

Air core drilling:

Hole ACMan20-467 returned 3.00 g/t gold over 20.0 m from 8.0 m.
Hole ACMan20-469 returned 1.12 g/t gold over 36.0 m from 12.0 m;

Other air core holes returned encouraging assays.

AC regional fence drilling are testing termite mound anomalies.

Nana Sangmuah, President and CEO, stated: “These positive results demonstrate the extension of the Southern Mankouke mineralization to the north, based on the offset which the geophysics identified. We have traced this new zone over 200 metres in strike length and continue to increase the footprint of the deposit.”


Share this article

More Stories

Orla Mining rallies on gold permit news

6 hours ago Resource World

Fura Gems up 27% on go-private deal

6 hours ago Resource World

Gold investors should brace for more volatility

1 day ago Resource World

Irving Resources drills more Omu high-grade gold; shares up

1 day ago Resource World

MAG Silver hits Juanicipio milestone

1 day ago Resource World

SilverCrest advances on Las Chispas drilling news

1 day ago Resource World

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

You may have missed

Roscan Gold drills 46.5 metres of 6.15 g/t gold in Mali

5 hours ago Resource World

Orla Mining rallies on gold permit news

6 hours ago Resource World

Fura Gems up 27% on go-private deal

6 hours ago Resource World

Gold investors should brace for more volatility

1 day ago Resource World

Irving Resources drills more Omu high-grade gold; shares up

1 day ago Resource World

Don't miss the

NEWSLETTER

Exclusive editorial

Breaking News

Quality Company Coverage

Expert Writers

You have successfully subscribed to the newsletter

There was an error while trying to send your request. Please try again.

Resource World Magazine will use the information you provide on this form to be in touch with you and to provide updates and marketing.