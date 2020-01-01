Roscan Gold drills 46.5 metres of 6.15 g/t gold in Mali

Share this article















Roscan Gold Corp. [ROS-TSXV; RCGCF-OTC] reported positive diamond drill results from an additional 20 holes totalling 3,788 metres at its Mankouke South target at the Kandiolé Project, Mali, West Africa.

DDMan-20-54 intersected 6.15 g/t over 46.5 metres from 118.5 metres, which has increased the width of the mineralized zone to 125 metres. Hole DDMan-20-61 intersected 2.76 g/t over 6 metres, including 9.55 g/t over 1 metre in fresh rock and increases vertical depth of mineralization to 173 metres.

The government aeromagnetic survey (SYSMIN), which covers both the Kandiole project area and the area of hole DDMan-20-59, indicates that the Southern Mankouke mineralized trend is faulted off to the west, and the continuation of the Northern mineralization trend is shown by DDMan-20-59.

Drilling highlights

Southern Mankouke – diamond drill holes:

Hole DDMan-20-54 returned 6.15 g/t gold over 46.5 m from 118.5 m;

Hole DDMan-20-57 returned 5.20 g/t gold over 41.0 m from 38.5 m:, including 52.6 g/t over 1.0 m from 61.5 m and 2.01 g/t gold over 25.0 m from 7.5 m.

Hole DDMan-20-56 returned 3.98 g/t gold over 68.0 m from 7.5 m.

Other holes also returned encouraging assays.

Air core drilling:

Hole ACMan20-467 returned 3.00 g/t gold over 20.0 m from 8.0 m.

Hole ACMan20-469 returned 1.12 g/t gold over 36.0 m from 12.0 m;

Other air core holes returned encouraging assays.

AC regional fence drilling are testing termite mound anomalies.

Nana Sangmuah, President and CEO, stated: “These positive results demonstrate the extension of the Southern Mankouke mineralization to the north, based on the offset which the geophysics identified. We have traced this new zone over 200 metres in strike length and continue to increase the footprint of the deposit.”

