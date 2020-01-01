Mawson trenches 8 metres of 19.6 g/t gold at Sunday Creek, Australia

Share this article















Mawson Gold Ltd. [MAW-TSX; MWSNF-OTC; MXR-FSE] reported assay results from two trenches located 200 metres east of the current drilled area at the 100%-owned Sunday Creek project in the Victorian goldfields of Australia. The project is an epizonal-style gold prospect located 56 km north of Melbourne and contained within 19,365 hectares of granted exploration tenements.

High-grade gold has been discovered in trenching in an undrilled area 200 metres east of the Apollo mine area at Sunday Creek. Highlights include 14.0 metres at 11.5 g/t gold and 0.3% antimony (trench 1), Including 8.0 metres at 19.6 g/t gold and 0.4% antimony. Trench 2 returned 2.0 metres at 4.9 g/t gold and 0.2% antimony (trench 2).

Mineralization remains open 10 km to the east of these trenches where historic mining was common but no drilling has ever taken place. Mawson has recently completed a 1,600-sample soil survey within this 10-km extension with results to be reported shortly.

Drilling continues at Sunday Creek with 24 holes now completed for 5,561 metres drilled. Further drill results will be reported shortly with the aim to report a maiden resource in 2022.

Given the advancement of the company’s Finnish assets and recent gold discoveries made in Australia by the company, Mawson has commenced an internal corporate strategic review to identify, examine and consider opportunities related to its Australian assets in order to enhance shareholder value. Results from the review will be announced shortly.

Michael Hudson, executive chairman, stated: “With a drill rig continuously turning at Sunday Creek, our focus has turned to expanding the system beyond our current 700-metre-long drill footprint. We are excited to report that the mineralized system continues to grow into undrilled (and unmined) areas. Trenches reported here, which include 8.0 metres at 19.6 g/t gold, are located 200 metres east of our drill areas. To find such high-grade and continuous gold only one metre below surface, never before discovered, shows the prospectivity that this project, and Victoria in general, has to offer. With 10 kilometres of strike to test, we are excited about the future opportunities that Sunday Creek can deliver.”

Share this article













