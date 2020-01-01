HighGold drills 6.4 metres of 577 g/t gold, 2,203 g/t silver at Johnson Tract, Alaska

HighGold Mining Inc. [HIGH-TSXV; HGGOF-OTCQX] reported exceptionally high-grade drill results from the Difficult Creek prospect (DC), located 4 km northeast of the company’s 750,000-ounce-indicated 10.9-g/t equivalent (AuEq) JT deposit resource. Difficult Creek is one of several regional prospects being explored by HighGold on the 100%-owned district-scale Johnson Tract project located near tidewater, 125 miles (200 km) southwest of Anchorage, south-central Alaska.

Drill hole DC21-010 returned 577.9 g/t gold, 2,023 g/t silver, 2.15% zinc and 0.30% copper over 6.40 metres, including 982.7 g/t gold, 3,436 g/t silver, 2.80% zinc and 0.44% copper over 3.76 metres, including 2,860 g/t gold, 9,990 g/t silver, 5.0% zinc and 0.88% copper over 1.26 metres.

“Without a doubt, this is a game-changing drill hole that firmly establishes the DC prospect as a second centre of high-grade mineralization and validates our conviction in the multideposit potential at Johnson Tract,” commented president and CEO Darwin Green. “The bonanza-grade intersection in hole DC21-010 represents the highest grade drilled to date on the JT project, which is a significant achievement given the number of outstanding drill intersections generated previously in the main JT deposit area. We look forward to the pending assay results from additional step-out drill holes and the ongoing exploration of this exciting early-stage prospect.”

Discussion of DC prospect area and drill results

The DC prospect is located 4 km northeast of the JT deposit and is characterized by a series of large gossan alteration zones similar in style to the JT deposit that collectively extend over a 1.5 x 3.0-km area.

A total of seven holes have been completed by Highgold at the Middle DC zone, including step-outs down-dip and along strike of hole DC21-010

Three diamond drill rigs are currently operating on the project in concert with a regional geological mapping and geochemical sampling program, air and ground-based geophysical surveying, and a phase 1 metallurgical sampling program.

The JT deposit hosts an indicated resource of 2.14 million tonnes grading 10.93 g/t AuEq comprising 6.07 g/t gold, 5.8 g/t silver, 0.57% copper, 0.80% lead and 5.85% zinc. Inferred resources are 580,000 tonnes grading 7.16 g/t AuEq and comprise 2.05 g/t gold, 8.7 g/t silver, 0.54% copper, 0.33% lead and 6.67% zinc.


