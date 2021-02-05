Mayfair Gold drills 38 metres of 1.94 g/t gold at Fenn-Gib, Timmins area

Share this article















Mayfair Gold Corp. [MFG-TSXV] reported initial drill results from the continuing 50,000-metre phase 1 drill program at the 100%-owned flagship Fenn-Gib Project in the Timmins area, northeast Ontario. Resource infill and expansion drilling is being supported by three drill rigs and 20 holes have been completed to date for a total of 15,044 metres.

Limited previous drilling by Lake Shore Gold in 2011 identified gold mineralization within mafic volcanics 200 to 300 metres north of the Fenn-Gib deposit. Drilling by Mayfair has now confirmed the presence of a high-grade footwall zone. Mayfair’s drill hole FG21-139 intersected 1.94 g/t gold over 38 metres from a downhole depth of 529 metres, including 4.06 g/t gold over 15 metres and 6.45 g/t gold over 6 metres.

This high-grade intercept corresponds to gold mineralized intervals reported by Lake Shore Gold, including 3.54 g/t gold over 10 metres (FG-11-04), 3.93 g/t gold over 53.0 metres (FG-11-05), 4.03 g/t gold over 3 metres (FG-11-07), and 4.50 g/t gold over 5.7 metres and 2.81 g/t gold over 16.8 metres (FG-11-08). Mayfair is following up with further drilling to determine the extent of the high-interest footwall gold mineralization.

Mayfair Gold’s president and CEO, Patrick Evans, commented: “Confirmation of the high-grade footwall zone outside and immediately to the north of the Fenn-Gib deposit is a significant development. The recently completed high-resolution heli-borne Mag survey is now aiding in our understanding of the footwall zone as we plan further exploration drilling to determine the orientation, extent and tonnage potential of this new mineralized zone.”

The Phase 1 infill and expansion drill program is principally designed to identify additional gold mineralization both within as well as below the current conceptual open pit.

Although 20 holes have been drilled to date, assay results have only been received from the first six holes. The initial results included drill hole FG21-135 that returned 244.0 metres of 0.41 g/t gold, including 31 metres of 0.82 g/t gold and 14.0 metres of 1.5 g/t gold. Hole FG21-136 returned 45.5 metres of 0.89 g/t gold13.0 metres of 2.05 g/t gold. Hole FG21-137 returned 5.6 metres of 2.28 g/t gold. Hole FG21-138 returned 135.0 metres of 0.31 g/t gold, including 53.0 metres of 0.36 g/t gold, including higher grade intervals.

Hole FG21-139 returned 12.0 metres of 0.57 g/t gold and 38.0 metres of 1.94 g/t gold, including 28.0 metres of 2.50 g/t gold and 15.0 metres of 4.06 g/t gold 6.0 metres of 6.54 g/t gold. Refer to company press release for complete assays. Additional results will be released when received.

An updated open pit constrained NI 43-101 resource estimate (February 5, 2021) reported Indicated Resources of 70.2M tonnes containing 2.08M ounces grading 0.921 g/t gold and an Inferred Resource of 3.8M tonnes containing 75,000 ounces grading 0.618 g/t gold. The deposit has a strike length of approx. 1.25 km with widths ranging up to 300 metres. The gold mineralized zones remain open at depth and along strike to the east and west.

