McEwen forecasts production up to 160,400 oz AuEq in 2021

3 hours ago Staff Writer
Share this article

McEwen Mining Inc. [MUX-TSX, NYSE] has provided production guidance for 2021 of an expected 141,000 to 160,400 gold equivalent ounces (GEOs) and is discussing one of its most valuable yet underappreciated assets, the 100%-owned Los Azules copper project in Argentina. Beyond the potential of the company’s gold and silver assets, Los Azules provides McEwen with large indirect exposure to the growth of the electric vehicle market, renewable energy and the continuing urbanization of Asia.

Rob McEwen, Chairman and chief owner, stated: “According to a study (preliminary economic assessment published in 2017), Los Azules has the potential to generate strong returns at a $3/lb copper price. Here are some of the highlights: a 36-year mine life; capex of $2.4-billion, a payback in 3.6 years and annual production in the first 13 years of 410 million pounds of copper at a cost of $1.14 per pound. In terms of value, using today’s metal prices of gold at US$1,834/oz, silver atUS$26.17/oz and copper at US$3.51/lb, that approximately 522 pounds of copper are equal to one ounce of gold or 70 ounces of silver, and 7.5 pounds of copper are equal to one ounce of silver.”

Los Azules has Indicated resources of 10.2 billion lbs copper, 1.7 million oz gold, 57.3 million lbs molybdenum and 55.7 million oz silver. Inferred resources are 19.3 billion lbs copper, 3.8 million oz gold, 194.0 million lbs Mo and 135.4 million oz silver.

“We are concurrently working on two alternatives to fund the advancement and development of Los Azules,” said McEwen. “One alternative is to joint venture with a senior industry player to bring the project into production. The other alternative is to spin out Los Azules into a separate company and raise funds for it to aggressively advance the project towards a production decision. With the increasing copper price, we have received a heightened level of interest in Los Azules from major mining companies.”

“We are forecasting our 2021 gold equivalent production to be in the range of 141,000 to 160,400 gold equivalent ounces using a gold:silver ratio of 75:1. These production levels represent a 21% to 38% improvement over 2020,” added McEwen.

 


Share this article

More Stories

Lion One Metals drills 12.45 metres of 21.31 g/t gold at Tuvatu, Fiji

3 hours ago Staff Writer

Tarku samples up to 2,030 g/t silver at Silver Strike, Arizona

3 hours ago Staff Writer

Platinum Group Metals granted mining rights for Waterberg PGM mine

3 hours ago Staff Writer

Aura set to develop gold mine in Brazil

4 hours ago Staff Writer

Pan American Silver founder Ross Beaty to retire

4 hours ago Staff Writer

Benchmark Drills 714.12 G/T Silver And 5.02 Gold Over 10.40 Metres Expanding Mineralization Within A Broader Zone Of 64.00 Metres Of 4.68 G/T Gold Equivalent At Cliff Creek South Zone

8 hours ago Resource World

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

You may have missed

Lion One Metals drills 12.45 metres of 21.31 g/t gold at Tuvatu, Fiji

3 hours ago Staff Writer

Tarku samples up to 2,030 g/t silver at Silver Strike, Arizona

3 hours ago Staff Writer

Platinum Group Metals granted mining rights for Waterberg PGM mine

3 hours ago Staff Writer

McEwen forecasts production up to 160,400 oz AuEq in 2021

3 hours ago Staff Writer

Aura set to develop gold mine in Brazil

4 hours ago Staff Writer

Don't miss the

NEWSLETTER

Exclusive editorial

Breaking News

Quality Company Coverage

Expert Writers

You have successfully subscribed to the newsletter

There was an error while trying to send your request. Please try again.

Resource World Magazine will use the information you provide on this form to be in touch with you and to provide updates and marketing.