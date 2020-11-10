Platinum Group Metals granted mining rights for Waterberg PGM mine

3 hours ago Staff Writer
Share this article

Platinum Group Metals Ltd. [PTM-TSX; PLG-NYSE American] reports that the Department of Mineral Resources and Energy of South Africa has notified the company in writing that the Waterberg JV Resources (Pty) Ltd. Mining Right for the Waterberg Project has been granted. The Waterberg Project is located on the Northern Limb of the Bushveld Complex in South Africa, approximately 85 km north of the town of Mokopane (formerly Potgietersrus).

A definitive feasibility study announced in September 2019 models the Waterberg mine as a low cost, large-scale, shallow, decline-accessible, mechanised, palladium, platinum, gold and rhodium (4E or PGM) mine with 19.5 million 4E ounces in proven and probable mineral reserves and projects that the mine will produce 420,000 4E ounces per year at a steady state. The current basket price per 4E ounce of Waterberg PGMs is approximately US$2,100 and the Waterberg DFS estimated the life-of-mine cash cost per 4E ounce at US$640.

The Waterberg Mining Right was issued for an initial period of 30 years and may be renewed for further periods, each of which may not exceed 30 years at a time. Mining will be subject to the Environmental Authorization granted on November 10, 2020, Water Use Licenses and compliance with other legislation on an ongoing basis.

Michael Jones, President and CEO, said, “We are very pleased to be granted a mining right in a positive PGM market, providing the opportunity to move forward to the next steps in mine financing, construction and development. We see a role for PGMs to play in many aspects of the transition to new sustainable and more efficient energy technologies. The Waterberg Mining Right is both an opportunity and a responsibility to develop the mine safely for the maximum benefit of all the stakeholders. By developing this new mine safely and efficiently, we plan to achieve the best return for shareholders, local communities and government.”


Share this article

More Stories

Lion One Metals drills 12.45 metres of 21.31 g/t gold at Tuvatu, Fiji

3 hours ago Staff Writer

Tarku samples up to 2,030 g/t silver at Silver Strike, Arizona

3 hours ago Staff Writer

McEwen forecasts production up to 160,400 oz AuEq in 2021

3 hours ago Staff Writer

Aura set to develop gold mine in Brazil

4 hours ago Staff Writer

Pan American Silver founder Ross Beaty to retire

4 hours ago Staff Writer

Benchmark Drills 714.12 G/T Silver And 5.02 Gold Over 10.40 Metres Expanding Mineralization Within A Broader Zone Of 64.00 Metres Of 4.68 G/T Gold Equivalent At Cliff Creek South Zone

8 hours ago Resource World

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

You may have missed

Lion One Metals drills 12.45 metres of 21.31 g/t gold at Tuvatu, Fiji

3 hours ago Staff Writer

Tarku samples up to 2,030 g/t silver at Silver Strike, Arizona

3 hours ago Staff Writer

Platinum Group Metals granted mining rights for Waterberg PGM mine

3 hours ago Staff Writer

McEwen forecasts production up to 160,400 oz AuEq in 2021

3 hours ago Staff Writer

Aura set to develop gold mine in Brazil

4 hours ago Staff Writer

Don't miss the

NEWSLETTER

Exclusive editorial

Breaking News

Quality Company Coverage

Expert Writers

You have successfully subscribed to the newsletter

There was an error while trying to send your request. Please try again.

Resource World Magazine will use the information you provide on this form to be in touch with you and to provide updates and marketing.