McEwen Mining produces 30,600 AuEq ounces in Q1

Share this article















McEwen Mining Inc. [MUX-TSX, NYSE] reported consolidated production for Q1 2021 of 23,300 gold ounces and 493,200 silver ounces, or 30,600 gold equivalent ounces (GEOs), compared with 35,100 GEOs in Q1 2020. All operations delivered production in line with budget. Production is expected to increase over the balance of the year and to be 20-40% greater than 2020.

Fox Complex, Timmins, Canada (100%)

Black Fox produced 5,200 GEOs during the period, compared to 8,300 GEOs in Q1 2020. Mining at Black Fox has begun transitioning to the Froome deposit, where a progressive ramp-up is planned through Q3, with commercial production expected in Q4. At the Stock property, surface exploration is underway with four drills at the Stock West target, and one drill at the historic Stock Mine. A Preliminary Economic Assessment (PEA) to expand the production from the Fox Complex will be released late in Q2. The exploration budget for 2021 is $9 million.

San Jose Mine, Santa Cruz, Argentina (49%)

During Q1, San Jose produced 9,500 gold ounces and 492,300 silver ounces, for a total of 16,700 GEOs, compared to 14,900 GEOs in Q1 2020. The Company received $5 million in dividends during the quarter. San Jose performed well after a challenging 2020 that was impacted by COVID-19 restrictions. In 2021, the exploration budget is $10 million.

Gold Bar Mine, Nevada (100%)

During the quarter, Gold Bar produced 7,400 GEOs, compared to 9,100 GEOs in Q1 2020. Updated resource and reserve estimates were completed. Production in Q2 is expected to be higher than Q1. The exploration budget for 2021 is $5 million and will be focused on testing for near-mine targets and on further defining oxide resources on the neighbouring Tonkin property.

El Gallo Project, Sinaloa, Mexico (100%)

In Q1, El Gallo produced 1,300 GEOs from residual leaching of the heap leach pad. Operations were briefly disrupted by a blockade of the mine entrance by members of the local community, which has been resolved. A new 10-year agreement has been reached between the El Gallo operation and the neighbouring communities.

COVID-19 Update

The worsening COVID-19 infection rate in Ontario is being closely monitored; to date it has not had a material impact on operations or exploration activities at the Fox Complex.

Share this article













