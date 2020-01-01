McEwen Mining produces 30,600 AuEq ounces in Q1

5 hours ago Staff Writer
Share this article

McEwen Mining Inc. [MUX-TSX, NYSE] reported consolidated production for Q1 2021 of 23,300 gold ounces and 493,200 silver ounces, or 30,600 gold equivalent ounces (GEOs), compared with 35,100 GEOs in Q1 2020. All operations delivered production in line with budget. Production is expected to increase over the balance of the year and to be 20-40% greater than 2020.

Fox Complex, Timmins, Canada (100%)

Black Fox produced 5,200 GEOs during the period, compared to 8,300 GEOs in Q1 2020. Mining at Black Fox has begun transitioning to the Froome deposit, where a progressive ramp-up is planned through Q3, with commercial production expected in Q4. At the Stock property, surface exploration is underway with four drills at the Stock West target, and one drill at the historic Stock Mine. A Preliminary Economic Assessment (PEA) to expand the production from the Fox Complex will be released late in Q2. The exploration budget for 2021 is $9 million.

San Jose Mine, Santa Cruz, Argentina (49%)

During Q1, San Jose produced 9,500 gold ounces and 492,300 silver ounces, for a total of 16,700 GEOs, compared to 14,900 GEOs in Q1 2020. The Company received $5 million in dividends during the quarter. San Jose performed well after a challenging 2020 that was impacted by COVID-19 restrictions. In 2021, the exploration budget is $10 million.

Gold Bar Mine, Nevada (100%)

During the quarter, Gold Bar produced 7,400 GEOs, compared to 9,100 GEOs in Q1 2020. Updated resource and reserve estimates were completed. Production in Q2 is expected to be higher than Q1. The exploration budget for 2021 is $5 million and will be focused on testing for near-mine targets and on further defining oxide resources on the neighbouring Tonkin property.

El Gallo Project, Sinaloa, Mexico (100%)

In Q1, El Gallo produced 1,300 GEOs from residual leaching of the heap leach pad. Operations were briefly disrupted by a blockade of the mine entrance by members of the local community, which has been resolved. A new 10-year agreement has been reached between the El Gallo operation and the neighbouring communities.

COVID-19 Update

The worsening COVID-19 infection rate in Ontario is being closely monitored; to date it has not had a material impact on operations or exploration activities at the Fox Complex.


Share this article

More Stories

Metalex samples ilmenite with up to 57.8 ppm scandium in Quebec

4 hours ago Staff Writer

Orocobre, Galaxy agree on lithium merger deal

4 hours ago Staff Writer

Montage Gold advances on West Africa drilling news

5 hours ago Staff Writer

Trifecta Gold drills 30.48 metres of 0.99 g/t gold at Yuge Project, Nevada

5 hours ago Staff Writer

Lundin, Skeena take strategic stake in QuestEx Gold

3 days ago Staff Writer

K92 Mining’s Kainantu produces 18,654 ounces AuEq in Q1

3 days ago Staff Writer

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

You may have missed

Metalex samples ilmenite with up to 57.8 ppm scandium in Quebec

4 hours ago Staff Writer

Orocobre, Galaxy agree on lithium merger deal

4 hours ago Staff Writer

Montage Gold advances on West Africa drilling news

5 hours ago Staff Writer

Trifecta Gold drills 30.48 metres of 0.99 g/t gold at Yuge Project, Nevada

5 hours ago Staff Writer

McEwen Mining produces 30,600 AuEq ounces in Q1

5 hours ago Staff Writer

Don't miss the

NEWSLETTER

Exclusive editorial

Breaking News

Quality Company Coverage

Expert Writers

You have successfully subscribed to the newsletter

There was an error while trying to send your request. Please try again.

Resource World Magazine will use the information you provide on this form to be in touch with you and to provide updates and marketing.