Trifecta Gold drills 30.48 metres of 0.99 g/t gold at Yuge Project, Nevada

Trifecta Gold Ltd. [TG-TSXV; TRRFF-OTC] reported final results from its 2021 reverse circulation (RC) drill program at the company’s road-accessible Yuge gold project located approximately 55 kilometres south of Denio in northern Nevada. Trifecta’s maiden drill campaign at Yuge consisted of seven RC drill holes, three of which were drilled at the Columbia target, two at the Juanita target and two at the Josie target.

Highlights include 2.27 g/tgold over 38.1 metres from hole YU-21-02 at Columbia (previously released); 0.99 g/t gold over 30.48 metres (including 3.4 g/t gold over 6.1 m) from hole YU-21-07 at Juanita; 0.61 g/t gold over 9.14 metres (including 2.48 g/t gold over 1.52 m) from hole YU-21-05 at Josie; and 0.53 g/t gold over 6.1 metres from surface in hole YU-21-04 at Josie.

“Our maiden drill program at Yuge successfully intersected broad zones of gold mineralization at each of our three targets,” stated Richard Drechsler, president and CEO. “We are very pleased with these results and are now confident that bulk-tonnage and high-grade vein potential exists over the entire property. The limited surface work conducted by our technical team has been successful in defining gold mineralization in structures parallel to and along strike from our drilled targets.”

Trifecta recently expanded the Yuge claim block, which now covers five km of prospective strike length. The company is permitting a follow-up program that will consist of detailed prospecting, soil sampling and mechanized trenching to better determine the geometry and structural controls of the various types of gold mineralization. This will be followed by additional RC drilling to further delineate the shallow, disseminated mineralization as well as the high-grade and structurally controlled mineralization.

