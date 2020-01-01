Megumagold drills 3.46 g/t gold over 23.28 metres at Elmtree, New Brunswick

18 hours ago Staff Writer
Megumagold Corp. [NSAU-CSE; NSAUF-OTC; 2CM2-FDSE] reported drilling a thick core intervals ranging up to 3.46 g/t gold over 23.28 metres, including samples grading up to 12.6 g/t gold over 1.35 metres, at the 100%-owned Elmtree gold project, located in New Brunswick, Canada. All seven holes were drilled into the west gabbro zone (WGZ) for a total of 707 metres. Refer to company website for complete drill results.

All seven holes were drilled into the WGZ over a strike length of 70 metres and to a down-hole depth of 120 metres.

Theo van der Linde, president, stated: “We are very excited about the drilling results from the Elmtree Project, particularly the broad near-surface gold intercepts as they confirm historical results. We plan to conduct additional drilling to better define the mineralization and a review of the historical resource. We look forward to the outcome of the program we plan to put in place.”

Megumagold has centered its exploration focus on the Meguma Supergroup of Nova Scotia that hosts the producing Touquoy Gold Mine plus several other advanced-stage gold deposits. As a result, Megumagold has assembled a strategically positioned, district-scale tenure position within the Meguma Gold District. Megumagold also controls the Elmtree Gold property located in an emerging potential gold district in New Brunswick.


