Valore drills 1.29 g/t 2PGE+gold over 8 metres at Pedra Branca, Brazil

Share this article

Valore Metals Corp. [VO-TSXV; KVLQF-OTC] provided an update on target pipeline exploration activities at Valore’s 100%-owned Pedra Branca platinum group elements (PGE, 2PGE+gold) project in northeastern Brazil. PGE are platinum group elements.

“The two Trado augers give Valore’s team tremendous mobility to identify shallow mineralization and prospective geology under cover throughout the Pedra Branca district, serving to rapidly advance prospective anomalies into compelling drill targets,” stated Valore’s VP of Exploration, Colin Smith. “Our productivity levels have risen dramatically as we utilize two Trado crews to systematically test targets in the discovery pipeline. This method is demonstrating tangible dividends as shown in the recent 106% growth in inferred resources to 2.2 Moz 2PGE+gold, announced early in March.”

The Q1 2022 discovery pipeline exploration highlights included the Ipueiras target, 10 km south of the Trapia deposit area, (885,000 oz 2PGE+gold grading 0.96 g/t in 28.8 Mt) tested with 35 Trado auger holes in 105 metres and 4 trenches (189 m). Target ultramafic rocks were encountered in 16 Trado holes (59m of the 105 metres augered) and all 4 trenches, over geological trend of approximately 2.5 km in strike length.

Trado auger drilling returned PGE mineralization in assay results in 11 of 35 holes, including 8 metres of 1.13 g/t 2PGE+gold from surface, including 1 metre of 5.48 g/t 2PGE+gold from surface; 8 metres of 1.29 g/t 2PGE+gold from surface, including 1 metre of 4.22 g/t 2PGE+gold from 7 metres; 7 metres of 1.37 g/t 2PGE+gold from surface; and 4 metres of 1.03 g/t 2PGE+gold from surface.

Galante East target, 5 km south of Santo Amaro deposit area (153,000 oz 2PGE+gold grading 1.11 g/t in 4.3 Mt), tested with 86 Trado auger holes (243 m). Ultramafic rocks encountered in 32 Trado holes (95m of the 243 m augered) along geological trend of approximately 2.8 km in strike length, assays pending. An extensive soil survey program was completed (1,070 soil samples in ~20 km of soil lines), assays pending.

Two new zones were defined for regional exploration targeting methodology, with geological, geochemical and geophysical signatures similar to known PGE deposits: Troia, located 5 km north of Massape, (129,000 oz 2PGE+gold grading 1.21 g/t in 3.3 Mt), and Catingueiro, located approximately 5 km south of Trapia. Soil and Trado assays from Galante East target, and Trench assays from Ipueiras target are pending.

The Pedra Branca platinum group elements project comprises 52 exploration licences covering a total area of 56,852 hectares (140,484 acres) in northeastern Brazil. At Pedra Branca, seven distinct PGE plus gold deposit areas host, in aggregate, a 2022 NI 43-101 inferred resource of 2,198,000 ounces 2PGE+gold contained in 63.6 million tonnes grading 1.08 g/t 2PGE+gold. All the currently known Pedra Branca inferred PGE resources are potentially open pittable.

Share this article