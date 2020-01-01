Metallic Minerals drills 1,150 g/t AgEq over 3 metres at Keno, Yukon

Share this article

Metallic Minerals Corp. [MMG-TSXV; MMNGF-OTCQB] reported drill results from the Central Keno target area, which intercepted high-grade silver mineralization within broad, bulk tonnage intervals akin to those recently discovered at East Keno but previously unknown in this part of the 100%-owned Keno Hill silver project. The Caribou target, in particular, is a top priority for resource definition and the company is currently updating its 3-D model based on drilling to date in anticipation of a robust 2022 campaign.

A total of 2,965 metres in 37 reverse circulation (RC) holes were completed throughout the Central Keno target areas out of 53 holes in the 6,200-metre total 2021 Keno Silver program, along with 20.3 line-km of deep-penetrating IP geophysical surveys. Results from the 26 holes from East and West Keno drilling remain pending.

Central Keno Highlights 32 of the 37 Central Keno RC holes intersected intervals of silver mineralization, with two holes lost short of target depth due to challenging ground conditions. Multiple high-grade silver intervals were intersected, often within broader, silver-bearing, bulk-tonnage mineralized intervals representing a new target style not previously identified in Central Keno. In addition to high-grade, vein-hosted silver typical of the Keno Hill district, significant, stacked regional scale thrust faults and associated high-grade epithermal systems have been identified as an additional host for silver mineralization, providing a major expansion of the district’s overall scale potential.

Drilling at the advanced-stage Caribou target successfully extended high-grade silver mineralization to the north and 400 metres along strike to the south of the previously known extent of the Caribou structure. A down-dip intersection, along the northern extent of the Caribou vein, returned some of the highest grades to date and validated the continuity of the high-grade structure at depth, with a 50-metre step-out from previously confirmed mineralization.

Hole KS21-47 intersected 27.4 metres of 146.0 g/t silver equivalent (AgEq), including a high-grade interval of 3.05 metres at 1,150.8 g/t AgEq (562.06 g/t Ag, 1.48 g/t Au, 3.0% Pb, 6.96%Zn). Hole KS21-55 intersected 19.8 metres grading 119.1 g/t AgEq, including a high-grade interval of 1.52 metres at 1009.8 g/t AgEq. (147 g/t Ag, 3.24% Au, 0.99% Pb, 10.90% Zn).

KS21-57 intersected 21.3 metres of 147.3 g/t AgEq, including a high-grade interval of 3.05 metres at 694.9 g/t AgEq (476.35 g/t Ag, 0.40 g/t Au, 4.23% Pb, 0.37% Zn). Hole KS21-63 intersected 15.2 metres grading 97.2 g/t AgEq, including a high-grade interval of 1.52 metres at 627 g/t AgEq (500 g/t Ag, 0.13 “/t Au, 2.35% Pb, 0.45% Zn).

Greg Johnson, chairman and CEO, stated, “We are very encouraged by the results from our work in 2021 which has brought major new insights into the mineralizing controls across the Keno District, particularly at Central and East Keno. Our team has identified significant structural features indicative of regional scale thrust faults that appear to form important permeable zones for hosting high-tenor epithermal-style silver mineralization throughout the central and eastern parts of the Keno District. Work planned for 2022 will follow up on the confluence of these newly identified zones of thrust-associated high-grade epithermal-style silver mineralization with the main phase of Keno-style mineralization and its potential to host high-grade and bulk-tonnage resources.”

“Central Keno continues to show exceptional resource potential through the continued expansion of areas of known high-grade Keno-style silver mineralization, along with this newly recognized epithermal silver mineralization. Drilling in 2021 extended the Caribou target a further 400 metres along strike to the south as well as to the north and down dip, making it, along with the Formo target, a top priority for resource definition of significant scale. Drilling and surface sampling has similarly extended the Homestake target by more than a kilometre along strike, making this historic producer another focus for the 2022 program. Both the advanced-stage, historically productive Caribou and Homestake targets are host to well-defined areas with bonanza grades. Additional results from targets at East and West Keno are anticipated to be reported in the coming weeks, preceded by key updates with respect to our La Plata project in Colorado.”

Share this article