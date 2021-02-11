Whitehorse Gold drills 12.8 g/t gold over 4.3 metres at Skukum project, Yukon

Share this article

Whitehorse Gold Corp. [WHG-TSXV] reported results of an additional seven drill holes, which have intersected significant gold and silver mineralization at the Skukum Creek deposit on its wholly-owned Skukum gold project, southern Yukon. The company is awaiting assay results from the remaining 30 drill holes from the 2021 exploration program.

Highlights of infill and step-out drilling results for Rainbow zone of the Skukum Creek deposit include drill hole SC21-021 that intersected a 17.5-metre interval (from 307.5 to 325 metres) grading 3.92 g/t gold and 478 g/t silver, including a 4.31-metre interval of 12.82 g/t gold and 1,825 g/t silver in the Rainbow zone.

Drill hole SC21-023 intersected a 19-metre interval (from 370 to 389 metres) grading 4.37 g/t gold and 126 g/t silver, including a 4.95-metre interval of 13.63 g/t gold and 363 g/t silver in the Rainbow zone.

Highlights of step-out drilling results for Rainbow 2/Berg zone at the Skukum Creek deposit include drill hole SC21-018 intersected a 10.58-metre interval (from 277.73 to 288.31 metres) grading 4.97 g/t gold and 39 g/t silver in the Rainbow 2 zone of the Skukum Creek deposit.

Holes SC21-021 and SC21-023 are resource upgrade/infill holes in the Rainbow zone and are approximately 17 metres and 22 metres, respectively, from the nearest historic drill holes. The Rainbow zone is the largest of the four main zones (Rainbow, Rainbow 2, Berg and Kuhn) that constitute the Skukum Creek deposit.

“Holes SC21-021 and SC21-023 continue to confirm the high-grade gold and silver mineralization in the Skukum Creek deposit,” stated Gordon Neal, CEO. “These resource upgrade/infill holes demonstrate mineralization continuity and the resource upgrade potential of the deposit.”

Hole SC21-018 is a resource expansion/step-out hole in the Rainbow 2 zone and tests the western extension of the Berg zone and returned 10.58 metres of 5.51 g/t AuEq, including 2.71 metres of 18.78 g/t gold and 19.55 metres of 2.45 g/t gold.

Tim Kingsley, vice-president, exploration, resigned effective February 11, 2021, and Steve Stakiw, vice-president, corporate affairs, effective immediately. Stakiw will continue with the company as a consultant.

The company has entered into an agreement with Dig Media Inc. (doing business as Investing News Network) (INN) whereby INN will provide advertising services to the company, subject to TSX Venture Exchange approval. The company has terminated its arrangement with Jefferson Financial Inc.

Whitehorse Gold is focused on its 170-km2 project located in southern Yukon, approximately 55 km south-southwest of Whitehorse. The project hosts the advanced-stage Skukum Creek and Goddell deposits, and the formerly producing Mt. Skukum high-grade gold mine, all of which remain open for expansion, plus additional untested mineralized occurrences. Project infrastructure includes an all-weather access road, a 50-person camp, approximately six km of underground development, and a previously operating 300-tpd mill and associated support facilities. Underground operations by a previous operator at Mt. Skukum from 1986 to 1988 saw 233,400 tons of ore mined and processed to recover approximately 79,750 ounces of gold.

