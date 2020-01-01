Metallic Minerals samples 7,459 g/t AgEq over 45 metres at Keno Silver Project

Share this article















Metallic Minerals Corp. [MMG-TSXV; MMNGF-OTC] released exploration results and continuing three-dimensional (3-D) modelling at the West Keno targets on its 100%-owned, 166 km2 Keno Silver Project within the Yukon’s high-grade Keno Hill silver district.

These results focus on Keno Hill style high-grade silver-lead-zinc mineralization at the Formo, Silver Queen and Duncan Creek priority target areas. Future news releases covering the Keno Silver project will report results from sampling and on-going modelling work on the Central and East Keno target areas, which host additional priority exploration targets that along with Keno West will be the focus of the next phases of drilling.

The Keno Silver property is the second largest land position in the historic Keno Hill silver district directly adjoining the operations of Alexco Resources. The Keno Hill silver district is one of the world’ss highest-grade silver districts, with nearly 300 million ounces of silver in past production and current M&I resources and excellent existing infrastructure, including grid power, road access and nearby community services.

Highlights from West Keno:

• Underground channel samples from the Formo target area show three high-grade mineralized shoots grading more than 1,000 g/t silver equivalent (AgEq) grade that remain open to expansion

• Grades from the main Formo deposit returned an average of 7,459 g/t AgEq over 45 metres lateral width on the 2800 level, 33 metres lateral width grading 1,795 AgEq on the 2700 level and 44 metres lateral width grading 2,258 AgEq on the 2600 level with mineralization open to expansion

• Identification of two adjacent high-grade mineralized shoots in underground sampling at Formo on the 2600 level that are open to expansion laterally and to depth.

• Definition of two new untested surface target zones have also been identified along the main Formo structure.Refinement of two priority drill targets at the Silver Queen target area down dip of the Alexco Resources high-grade Silver King deposit and trend extension of the Bermingham systems.

• Discovery of two new multi-kilometre soil anomalies at the early stage Duncan target area.Receipt of permits for drilling at Formo and Silver Queen in place with planning underway for the next phase of exploration activities.

Greg Johnson, President and CEO, stated: “Following our key acquisitions in the Keno Hill silver district in 2017 and 2018 we have continued to integrate the extensive historic exploration data covering the district along with our new geochemical and geophysical surveys in order to prioritize targets for step-out and first-stage drill testing following a systematic approach to exploration. Our objective, through the integration of surface sampling, mapping, modelling of drilling and geophysics, along with multi-spectral imagery, is to rapidly advance the most prospective targets to drill testing and the development of new mineral resources in this proven, brownfields district.

“The Formo and Silver Queen advanced stage target areas occur along known productive structural corridors that host some of the largest deposits in the district and have the potential to quickly advance to the resource stage with additional drilling. In addition, the work at the Duncan Creek target area has quickly developed a significant surface anomaly on trend with several important productive structures.

“Metallic Minerals is well funded to be able to complete the next major milestones on our strong portfolio of projects and we look forward to reporting on additional work from the Keno Silver project, as well as the pending results from our recent La Plata Project field programs.”

Share this article













