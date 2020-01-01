Metals Creek drills 14.10 g/t gold over 3.97 metres at Dona Lake, Ontario

Share this article

Metals Creek Resources Corp. [MEK-TSXV; MCREF-OTCQB; M1C1-FSE] reported diamond drill results for drill hole DL22-025 from the phase III diamond drill program at the 100%-optioned Dona Lake gold project, northern Ontario.

Results from drill hole DL22-025 is the deepest intercept to date from Dona Lake drilling. This hole intersected the Main zone stratigraphy 753 metres below surface and 299 metres below the lowermost mine working (455 level) returning a core length intercept of 14.10 g/t gold over 3.97 metres (798.35 to 802.32 m).

This was a part of a broader zone of high-grade mineralization of 8.11 g/t gold over 9.51 metres (792.81 to 802.32 m). This hole clearly demonstrates the continuation of the Main zone iron formation down plunge. DL22-025 was drilled to test the interpreted centre of the plunge line, piercing approximately 78 metres below the previously reported deepest hole DL22-024, which returned a core length intercept of 8.82 g/t gold over 3.90 metres. This was a part of a broader zone of mineralization of 3.42 g/t gold over 19.61 metres.

Alexander (Sandy) Stares, president and CEO, states: “DL22-025 clearly demonstrates the continuation of high-grade mineralization at depth with similar strong alteration and mineralization to that of other high-grade intercepts previously reported. Our geologists have done a tremendous job targeting the banded iron formation below existing drilling.”

Drilling is continuing and will continue to target the mine stratigraphy as well as test peripheral targets which include the North West zone and the East iron formation.

Drill hole DL22-025 returned 9.51 metres of 8.11 g/t gold, including 3.97 metres of 14.10 g/t gold in the Main Zone. Drill intercepts are core lengths and are believed to be 70 to 80 per cent true thickness.

Assays are pending for five drill holes at Dona Lake. In addition, assays from Ogden drilling will be released once they are received and complied.

The Dona Lake gold project was optioned from Newmont Corp. [NGT-TSX; NEM-NYSE] and is located in the Pickle Lake greenstone belt which is host to several historic mines including the Dona Lake mine, the Central Patricia mine and the Pickle Crow mine. Dona Lake is accessible by an all-weather road southeast from the town of Pickle Lake. The project consists of 32 patented and leased mining claims and 35 map-staked claims totalling approximately 1,122 hectares and covers the past-producing Dona Lake mine.

Metals Creek has earned a 50% interest in the Ogden gold property from Newmont, including the former Naybob gold mine, located 6 km south of Timmins, Ontario, and has an 8-km strike length of the prolific Porcupine-Destor fault (P-DF. Metals Creek also has multiple quality projects available for option in Ontario and Newfoundland which can be viewed on the corporation’s website.

