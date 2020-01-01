Metals Creek drills 14.10 g/t gold over 3.97 metres at Dona Lake, Ontario

13 hours ago Staff Writer
Share this article

Metals Creek Resources Corp. [MEK-TSXV; MCREF-OTCQB; M1C1-FSE] reported diamond drill results for drill hole DL22-025 from the phase III diamond drill program at the 100%-optioned Dona Lake gold project, northern Ontario.

Results from drill hole DL22-025 is the deepest intercept to date from Dona Lake drilling. This hole intersected the Main zone stratigraphy 753 metres below surface and 299 metres below the lowermost mine working (455 level) returning a core length intercept of 14.10 g/t gold over 3.97 metres (798.35 to 802.32 m).

This was a part of a broader zone of high-grade mineralization of 8.11 g/t gold over 9.51 metres (792.81 to 802.32 m). This hole clearly demonstrates the continuation of the Main zone iron formation down plunge. DL22-025 was drilled to test the interpreted centre of the plunge line, piercing approximately 78 metres below the previously reported deepest hole DL22-024, which returned a core length intercept of 8.82 g/t gold over 3.90 metres. This was a part of a broader zone of mineralization of 3.42 g/t gold over 19.61 metres.

Alexander (Sandy) Stares, president and CEO, states: “DL22-025 clearly demonstrates the continuation of high-grade mineralization at depth with similar strong alteration and mineralization to that of other high-grade intercepts previously reported. Our geologists have done a tremendous job targeting the banded iron formation below existing drilling.”

Drilling is continuing and will continue to target the mine stratigraphy as well as test peripheral targets which include the North West zone and the East iron formation.

Drill hole DL22-025 returned 9.51 metres of 8.11 g/t gold, including 3.97 metres of 14.10 g/t gold in the Main Zone. Drill intercepts are core lengths and are believed to be 70 to 80 per cent true thickness.

Assays are pending for five drill holes at Dona Lake. In addition, assays from Ogden drilling will be released once they are received and complied.

The Dona Lake gold project was optioned from Newmont Corp. [NGT-TSX; NEM-NYSE] and is located in the Pickle Lake greenstone belt which is host to several historic mines including the Dona Lake mine, the Central Patricia mine and the Pickle Crow mine. Dona Lake is accessible by an all-weather road southeast from the town of Pickle Lake. The project consists of 32 patented and leased mining claims and 35 map-staked claims totalling approximately 1,122 hectares and covers the past-producing Dona Lake mine.

Metals Creek has earned a 50% interest in the Ogden gold property from Newmont, including the former Naybob gold mine, located 6 km south of Timmins, Ontario, and has an 8-km strike length of the prolific Porcupine-Destor fault (P-DF. Metals Creek also has multiple quality projects available for option in Ontario and Newfoundland which can be viewed on the corporation’s website.

 


Share this article

More Stories

Kinross sells Russian gold mines for US$680 million

7 hours ago Staff Writer

Talisker drills 23.05 g/t gold over 6.95 metres at Bralorne, British Columbia

13 hours ago Staff Writer

Arizona Sonoran drills 1.23% copper over 302 feet at Parks/Salyer, Arizona

13 hours ago Staff Writer

Blue Sky Uranium Reports 5 metres grading 0.15% U3O8 including 1 metre of 0.7% U3O8 from 1.5 kilometre Step-out Drill Hole at the Ivana Deposit, Argentina

15 hours ago Resource World

Altiplano Metals launches Chilean processing facility

15 hours ago Staff Writer

Silver Bullet Mines Corp. Provides Assay Results from The Buckeye Mine Including A Footwall Assay of 706.6 Ounces per Ton Silver

16 hours ago Resource World

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

You may have missed

Kinross sells Russian gold mines for US$680 million

7 hours ago Staff Writer

Talisker drills 23.05 g/t gold over 6.95 metres at Bralorne, British Columbia

13 hours ago Staff Writer

Metals Creek drills 14.10 g/t gold over 3.97 metres at Dona Lake, Ontario

13 hours ago Staff Writer

Arizona Sonoran drills 1.23% copper over 302 feet at Parks/Salyer, Arizona

13 hours ago Staff Writer

Blue Sky Uranium Reports 5 metres grading 0.15% U3O8 including 1 metre of 0.7% U3O8 from 1.5 kilometre Step-out Drill Hole at the Ivana Deposit, Argentina

15 hours ago Resource World

Don't miss the

NEWSLETTER

Exclusive editorial

Breaking News

Quality Company Coverage

Expert Writers

You have successfully subscribed to the newsletter

There was an error while trying to send your request. Please try again.

Resource World Magazine will use the information you provide on this form to be in touch with you and to provide updates and marketing.