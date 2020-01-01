Talisker drills 23.05 g/t gold over 6.95 metres at Bralorne, British Columbia

13 hours ago Staff Writer
Talisker Resources Ltd. [TSK-TSX; TSKFF-OTCQB] reported further high-grade results from the Bralorne West area, highlighted by 23.05 g/t gold over 6.95 metres, at its 100%-owned flagship Bralorne gold project 160 km north of Vancouver, British Columbia.

The hole in this release is located within the Bralorne West block. The principal targets were the 55HW and 55 veins. Hole SB-2022-003 intersected 23.05 g/t gold over 6.95 metres close to the surface (125.2-132.15 metres depth) in the 55HW vein. This increases the total intersects on the 55HW Vein to 53 with previously released high grade results, including 38.01 g/t gold over 1.55 metres (SB-2021-100) and 33.44 g/t gold over 1.00 metres (SB-2021-058).

Talisker drilling to date at the Bralorne Gold Project has produced 307 vein intersections with a combined weighted average diluted grade of 8.49 g/t gold over an average intersection length of 1.83 metres.

Terry Harbort, CEO and President, commented, “At just approximately 100 metres vertical from surface (125m downhole) this headline intercept demonstrates easily accessible high-grade mineralization over a considerable intercept length. The remaining pierce points for the 55HW vein will target additional close to surface vein material completing an extensive mineralized panel down to 600 metres depth for this structure.”

Eight diamond drills are now operating at the Bralorne Gold Project. A total of 128,491 metres (269 holes) has been drilled since Talisker initiated drilling at the Bralorne Gold Project in February 2020. Currently, there are 4,762 samples at the assay laboratory, which are expected to be received by the company shortly.

Talisker’s projects include two advanced-stage projects, the Bralorne Gold Complex and the Ladner Gold Project, both advanced-stage projects with significant exploration potential from historical high grade producing gold mines, as well as its Spences Bridge Project, where the Company holds ~85% of the emerging Spences Bridge Gold Belt and several other early-stage Greenfields projects. With its properties comprising 296,983 hectares over 346 claims, three leases and 198 Crown grant claims, Talisker is a dominant exploration player in south-central British Columbia.


