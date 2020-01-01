Midland announces the discovery of a new gold zone on Samson, southeast of Wallbridge’s Fenelon/Tabasco deposit

Share this article















Midland Exploration Inc. (“Midland”) (TSX-V: MD) is pleased to announce the discovery of a new gold-bearing zone on its Samson project. This property is wholly owned by Midland and is located approximately 15 kilometres southeast of the Fenelon and Tabasco deposits held by Wallbridge Mining Company Ltd (“Wallbridge”).

Highlights:

Discovery of a new gold-bearing structure favourably located a few kilometres SE of the high-grade Fenelon/Tabasco deposit held by Wallbridge

Presence of several visible gold grains

High-grade quartz-albite vein grading up to 99.1 g/t Au and 71.3 g/t Ag over 0.4 metre

Additional drilling set to begin over the next few days to test the extensions of this new gold-bearing structure

Over the course of July 2020, a diamond drilling campaign consisting of five (5) drill holes totalling 1,287.0 metres was completed on the Samson project. This drilling program was mainly designed to test induced polarization (IP) anomalies characterized by chargeability highs located in the heart of a folded magnetic structure and associated with resistivity lows. The program also included two drill holes testing chargeability IP anomalies coinciding with resistivity highs located immediately to the east of the fold nose.

A new gold-bearing zone, named Golden Delilah, was discovered in drill hole SAM-20-10 during the drilling program. This new discovery consists of a quartz-albite vein intersected over a core length of 1.60 metres long, hosted in ultramafic intrusive rocks, which graded 99.1 g/t Au, 71.3 g/t Ag and 0.17% Pb over 0.40 metre, from 106.45 to 106.85 metres. This section of the vein is characterized by the presence of at least 13 visible gold grains some 1-2 mm in diameter over 40 centimetres; the rest of the vein yielded gold values ranging between 1.57 g/t Au and 2.23 g/t Au. The vein is cut by a late fault with no core recovered over 1.05 metre (see Table 1). This zone was intersected in two holes drilled on the same section, along the north limb of the folded magnetic structure.

Drill hole SAM-20-11, testing approximately 50 metres below drill hole SAM-20-10, intersected 2.21 g/t Au over 0.45 metre from 120.70 to 121.15 metres. This new gold-bearing structure is interpreted as a possible subsidiary of the regional Lower Detour Fault. The Golden Delilah zone remains open in all directions. Assay results for the rest of holes SAM-20-10 and 11 are pending.

The three remaining holes drilled during this campaign successfully explained the IP anomalies with the presence of disseminated and stringer sulphides, composed of variable amounts of pyrite, pyrrhotite, chalcopyrite and arsenopyrite. Assay results for these three drill holes (SAM-20-07, 08 and 09) are pending.

Drilling program to resume shortly

Midland is set to resume drilling shortly, with a new campaign of seven (7) drill holes totalling more than 2,000 metres; one (1) drill hole will test 25 metres above hole SAM-20-10 in order to test the Delilah Zone and confirm the dip of the zone, two (2) drill holes will test the lateral extensions of the Golden Delilah zone along a 50-metre step-out, and four (4) drill holes will test other high-priority IP anomalies identified during the December 2019 survey.

Table 1: Best results from drill holes SAM-20-10 and SAM-20-11

GD : Golden Delilah Zone

NCR : No core recovery (Fault Zone)

Table 2: Coordinates of drill holes SAM-20-07 to SAM-20-11

Cautionary statement

The true thickness of reported intervals cannot be determined with the information currently available; intervals are thus reported in core length.

Quality Control

Exploration programs are designed, and results are interpreted by Qualified Persons employing a Quality Assurance/Quality Control program consistent with industry best practices, including the use of standards and blanks for every 20 samples. Core samples from the Golden Delilah mineralized zone were analyzed by metallic screen fire assay (Au-SCR21) at ALS Minerals laboratories in Val d’Or, Quebec.; this method is optimal for samples containing visible gold.

All samples are also analysed for multi-elements, using four-acid ICP–AES method (ME-ICP61) at ALS Minerals laboratories in Vancouver, British Columbia.

About Midland

Midland targets the excellent mineral potential of Quebec to make the discovery of new world-class deposits of gold, platinum group elements and base metals. Midland is proud to count on reputable partners such as Probe Metals Inc., Wallbridge Mining Company Ltd, BHP Billiton Canada Inc., Agnico Eagle Mines Limited, Osisko Mining Inc., SOQUEM INC., Nunavik Mineral Exploration Fund, and Abcourt Mines Inc. Midland prefers to work in partnership and intends to quickly conclude additional agreements in regard to newly acquired properties. Management is currently reviewing other opportunities and projects to build up the Company portfolio and generate shareholder value.

This press release was prepared by Mario Masson, VP Exploration for Midland, certified geologist and Qualified Person as defined by NI 43-101. For further information, please consult Midland’s website or contact:

Gino Roger, President and Chief Executive Officer

Tel.: 450 420-5977

Fax: 450 420-5978

Email: info@midlandexploration.com

Website: www.explorationmidland.com

Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

This press release may contain forward-looking statements that are subject to known and unknown risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to vary materially from targeted results. Such risks and uncertainties include those described in Midland’s periodic reports including the annual report or in the filings made by Midland from time to time with securities regulatory authorities.

Share this article













