Midland Exploration samples 40.8 g/t gold in Labrador Trough, Quebec

Midland Exploration Inc. [MD-TSXV], in partnership with SOQUEM, has acquired 160 claims in Quebec based on the latest results of a reconnaissance campaign conducted last summer under the Labrador Trough strategic alliance concluded in February, 2021.

Highlights include the discovery of a gold-bearing boulder (40.8 g/t gold) in the Lac a Terre Rouge area, a new zinc-copper showing (5.64% Zn, 0.14% Cu) located 4.5 km northwest of the Lac Lelievre showing, and the Lac Lelievre showing extended 25 metres to the northwest (0.17 g/t gold, 30 g/t silver, 2.3% Zn, 472 ppm Cu, 0.6% Pb).

The new gold-bearing boulder is located approximately 125 km south of Kuujjuaq, in the Lac a Terre Rouge area. A grab sample taken from a metre-scale boulder yielded a grade of 40.8 g/t gold. Gold appears to be associated with quartz veins and pyrite mineralization. The area up-ice from this boulder has seen very little exploration. A total of 148 claims were acquired in this area.

In the Lac Lelievre area, 95 km south of Kuujjuaq, grab sample results successfully extended the horizon hosting the Lac Lelievre showing (Cu-Zn) by another 25 metres to the northwest. The grab sample yielded grades of 2.3% zinc, 0.48% copper, 0.17 g/t gold and 30 g/t silver.

A second sample collected some 4.5 km northwest of the Lac Lelievre showing returned 5.64% zinc and 0.14% copper. These samples are associated with massive to semi-massive sulphides in metasedimentary rocks. The massive sulphides consist of pyrrhotite, chalcopyrite and sphalerite. The Zn, Cu, Au, Ag, As, Pb, Sb metal signature of these samples is typical of Besshi-type VMS deposits. Twelve new mining claims were added north of the Lelievre claim block to cover these new results.

These results confirm the excellent potential of the Labrador Trough for numerous types of mineral deposits, including in areas that have remained underexplored until now. Midland and SOQUEM are planning on returning in the Labrador Trough for two exploration campaigns during the summer of 2022.

Midland has numerous mineral prospects in Quebec.