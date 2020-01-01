Kootenay Silver drills 7.05 metres of 667 g/t silver at Columba prospect, Mexico

Kootenay Silver Inc. [KTN-TSXV; KOOYF-OTC] reported drill results from the final three holes of the 2021 phase 3 program on the 100%-optioned Columba high-grade silver project in Chihuahua State, Mexico. These last three holes tested the B Vein, located in the southwest portion of the property. Previous results from the B vein were released on Jan. 20, 2021 (phase 2 drill program). The phase 3 program drilled a total of 5,782 metres.

The B vein is approximately 400 metres east of the D vein, another promising high-grade area that recently produced the best results on the property to date (news release Nov. 3, 2021 ). Initial testing on the B vein was performed during 2020 with 3 holes drilled. Previously released highlights include hole CDH-20-082, returning 1,186 g/t silver over 4.6 metres within 691 g/t silver over 9 metres and 112 g/t silver over 70.5 metres.

James McDonald, Kootenay’s president and CEO, stated, “The B Vein is continuing to yield impressive grades and widths. These results are amongst the best on the property and as such we view the B Vein as having excellent potential for the discovery of large, mineralized zones within the vein.”

Grades found within these final holes, Holes CDH-21-111 to CDH-21-113, coincide well with the results reported earlier this year for the B Vein.

Drill highlights include drill hole CDH-21-111 that returned 105 g/t silver over 5.29 metres, including 190 g/t silver over 2.15 metres. CDH-21-112 returned 219 g/t silver over 29.5 metres, including 434 g/t silver over 13.05 metres, including 1,050 g/t silver over 2 metres within 667 g/t silver over 7.05 metres. CDH-21-113 returned 156 g/t silver over 3.5 metres; and 628 g/t silver over 1.1 metres within 393 g/t silver over 2.05 metres.

The Kootenay geological team is now focused on developing a drill program for the coming year to test the promising high-grade zones, including the B Vein, more extensively.

Kootenay Silver is engaged in the discovery and development of mineral projects in the Sierra Madre Region of Mexico and in British Columbia, Canada.