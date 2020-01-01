Kootenay Silver drills 7.05 metres of 667 g/t silver at Columba prospect, Mexico

24 hours ago Staff Writer
Share this article
more

Kootenay Silver Inc. [KTN-TSXV; KOOYF-OTC] reported drill results from the final three holes of the 2021 phase 3 program on the 100%-optioned Columba high-grade silver project in Chihuahua State, Mexico. These last three holes tested the B Vein, located in the southwest portion of the property. Previous results from the B vein were released on Jan. 20, 2021 (phase 2 drill program). The phase 3 program drilled a total of 5,782 metres.

The B vein is approximately 400 metres east of the D vein, another promising high-grade area that recently produced the best results on the property to date (news release Nov. 3, 2021 ). Initial testing on the B vein was performed during 2020 with 3 holes drilled. Previously released highlights include hole CDH-20-082, returning 1,186 g/t silver over 4.6 metres within 691 g/t silver over 9 metres and 112 g/t silver over 70.5 metres.

James McDonald, Kootenay’s president and CEO, stated, “The B Vein is continuing to yield impressive grades and widths. These results are amongst the best on the property and as such we view the B Vein as having excellent potential for the discovery of large, mineralized zones within the vein.”

Grades found within these final holes, Holes CDH-21-111 to CDH-21-113, coincide well with the results reported earlier this year for the B Vein.

Drill highlights include drill hole CDH-21-111 that returned 105 g/t silver over 5.29 metres, including 190 g/t silver over 2.15 metres. CDH-21-112 returned 219 g/t silver over 29.5 metres, including 434 g/t silver over 13.05 metres, including 1,050 g/t silver over 2 metres within 667 g/t silver over 7.05 metres. CDH-21-113 returned 156 g/t silver over 3.5 metres; and 628 g/t silver over 1.1 metres within 393 g/t silver over 2.05 metres.

The Kootenay geological team is now focused on developing a drill program for the coming year to test the promising high-grade zones, including the B Vein, more extensively.

Kootenay Silver is engaged in the discovery and development of mineral projects in the Sierra Madre Region of Mexico and in British Columbia, Canada.


Share this article
more

More Stories

Newport Exploration releases updated Chu Chua resources, BC

15 hours ago Staff Writer

Nickel – An Exceptional Metal

21 hours ago Resource World

Anaconda Mining releases NI 43-101 feasibility study for Goldboro, Nova Scotia

23 hours ago Staff Writer

Endeavour Silver drills 0.89 metres of 2,846 g/t silver at Parral project, Mexico

24 hours ago Staff Writer

Midland Exploration samples 40.8 g/t gold in Labrador Trough, Quebec

24 hours ago Staff Writer

Falco raises $17.3 million for Quebec gold project

24 hours ago Staff Writer

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

You may have missed

High prices contribute to tightening of competition in global gold mining sector

4 hours ago Resource World

Newport Exploration releases updated Chu Chua resources, BC

15 hours ago Staff Writer

Nickel – An Exceptional Metal

21 hours ago Resource World

Anaconda Mining releases NI 43-101 feasibility study for Goldboro, Nova Scotia

23 hours ago Staff Writer

Endeavour Silver drills 0.89 metres of 2,846 g/t silver at Parral project, Mexico

24 hours ago Staff Writer

Don't miss the

NEWSLETTER

Exclusive editorial

Breaking News

Quality Company Coverage

Expert Writers

You have successfully subscribed to the newsletter

There was an error while trying to send your request. Please try again.

Resource World Magazine will use the information you provide on this form to be in touch with you and to provide updates and marketing.