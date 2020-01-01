Montage Gold completes $30 million IPO

20 hours ago Resource World
Share this article

By Peter Kennedy

Montage Gold Corp. [MAU-TSXV], a company led by former executives of Red Back Mining Inc., said Friday October 23 that it has closed an initial public offering that raised $30 million from the sale of 27.3 million common shares priced at $1.10 per share.

The shares began trading today on the TSX Venture Exchange under the symbol MAU. In early afternoon trading, Friday, the shares were up 4.5% or $0.05 to $1.15 on volume of 1.26 million.

Montage said it has granted the underwriters an over-allotment option to purchase an additional 15% of the shares issued in the offering at the same price. The option will remain open for 30 days after closing of the IPO.

Montage Gold is a Canadian precious metals exploration and development with a focus on opportunities in the Cote d’Ivoire.

The company is led by CEO Hugh Stuart, the former vice-president of Red Back Mining Inc., a company acquired by Kinross Gold Corp. [K-TSX; KGC-NYSE] in 2010 in a $7.1 billion deal. Stuart is fronting a management team with significant previous success at discovering and growing gold deposits in Africa.

Its flagship asset is the Morondo Gold Project located in northwest Côte d’Ivoire, approximately 350 km north-west of Yamoussoukro, political capital of the Côte d’Ivoire. The project is also 600 km northwest of Abidjan, the country’s commercial capital.

Morondo hosts Inferred Resources of 52.5 million tonnes grading 0.91 g/t or 1.54 million ounces.

Montage recently launched a 50,000-metre combined reverse circulation and diamond drilling program. The first 20,000 metres will target expansion of inferred resources. Drilling will run concurrently with other aspects of work that will form the basis for a PEA scheduled for completion late in Q1 2021.

Montage’s portfolio also includes the Korokaha Gold Project adjacent to Barrick Gold’s Tongon mine lease. The other key asset in Montage’s portfolio is the Bobosso Gold Project approximately 240 km northeast of Yamoussoukro.


Share this article

More Stories

Palladium One reports best Finnish palladium drill results

20 hours ago Resource World

QMX Gold encouraged by Quebec drill results

22 hours ago Resource World

Dolly Varden Silver raising $7 million for B.C. project

22 hours ago Resource World

Canada Nickel makes third new discovery at Crawford Project, shares up

2 days ago Resource World

Roscan unveils Mali, West Africa gold discovery

2 days ago Resource World

Anaconda Mining launches 10,000-metre gold drilling program

2 days ago Resource World

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

You may have missed

Palladium One reports best Finnish palladium drill results

20 hours ago Resource World

Montage Gold completes $30 million IPO

20 hours ago Resource World

QMX Gold encouraged by Quebec drill results

22 hours ago Resource World

Dolly Varden Silver raising $7 million for B.C. project

22 hours ago Resource World

Canada Nickel makes third new discovery at Crawford Project, shares up

2 days ago Resource World

Don't miss the

NEWSLETTER

Exclusive editorial

Breaking News

Quality Company Coverage

Expert Writers

You have successfully subscribed to the newsletter

There was an error while trying to send your request. Please try again.

Resource World Magazine will use the information you provide on this form to be in touch with you and to provide updates and marketing.