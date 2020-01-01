New Found Gold drills more high-grade gold at Queensway

Share this article















New Found Gold Corp. [NFG-TSXV; NFGFF-OTC] reported partial results from four diamond drill holes recently completed at the Keats Zone and six initial holes drilled at the Little-Powerline Zone, drilled as part of the continuing 200,000-metre diamond drill program at its 100%-owned Queensway Project, 15 km west of Gander, Newfoundland.

Keats zone highlights

Intervals displaying significant quartz veining, sulphide mineralization and/or visible gold are assayed on a rush basis. Recent results received for four holes at the Zone are 10.4 metres grading 22.50 g/t gold and 15.9 metres of 31.40 g/t gold in hole NFGC-20-41. Hole NFGC-20-43 returned 18.2 metres of 10.00 g/t gold, including 7.7 metres of 20.70 g/t gold. Hole NFGC-20-36 returned 8.9 metres of 5.16 g/t gold.

Two shallow high-grade intervals in hole NFGC-20-41 (22.5 g/t gold over 10.4 metres and 31.4 g/t gold over 15.9 metres) have extended the Keats Zone 50 metres north of discovery hole NFGC-19-01. Importantly, high-grade mineralization in NFGC-20-41 starts just 12 metres down hole at the bedrock surface.

First pass drilling at the Little-Powerline Zone, located on the west side of the Appleton fault approximately one km northwest of the Keats Zone, has returned early promising results. Hole NFGC-20-11 returned 17.2 metres grading 1.28 g/t gold. Hole NFGC-20-12 returned 9.6 metres of 2.61 g/t gold, including 2.3 metres of 7.75 g/t gold. Hole NFGC-20-14 returned 2.0 metres of 253.8 g/t silver and 1.0 metres of 94.9 g/t silver.

