New Found Gold drills more high-grade gold at Queensway

4 hours ago Resource World
Share this article

New Found Gold Corp. [NFG-TSXV; NFGFF-OTC] reported partial results from four diamond drill holes recently completed at the Keats Zone and six initial holes drilled at the Little-Powerline Zone, drilled as part of the continuing 200,000-metre diamond drill program at its 100%-owned Queensway Project, 15 km west of Gander, Newfoundland.

Keats zone highlights

Intervals displaying significant quartz veining, sulphide mineralization and/or visible gold are assayed on a rush basis. Recent results received for four holes at the Zone are 10.4 metres grading 22.50 g/t gold and 15.9 metres of 31.40 g/t gold in hole NFGC-20-41. Hole NFGC-20-43 returned 18.2 metres of 10.00 g/t gold, including 7.7 metres of 20.70 g/t gold. Hole NFGC-20-36 returned 8.9 metres of 5.16 g/t gold.

Two shallow high-grade intervals in hole NFGC-20-41 (22.5 g/t gold over 10.4 metres and 31.4 g/t gold over 15.9 metres) have extended the Keats Zone 50 metres north of discovery hole NFGC-19-01. Importantly, high-grade mineralization in NFGC-20-41 starts just 12 metres down hole at the bedrock surface.

First pass drilling at the Little-Powerline Zone, located on the west side of the Appleton fault approximately one km northwest of the Keats Zone, has returned early promising results. Hole NFGC-20-11 returned 17.2 metres grading 1.28    g/t gold. Hole NFGC-20-12  returned 9.6 metres of 2.61 g/t gold, including 2.3 metres of 7.75 g/t gold. Hole NFGC-20-14 returned 2.0 metres of 253.8 g/t silver and 1.0 metres of 94.9 g/t silver.


Share this article

More Stories

First Cobalt secures feedstock for Ontario refinery

4 hours ago Resource World

Frontier Lithium starts lithium mini-pilot plant in Ontario

5 hours ago Resource World

Liberty Gold drills 47.4 metres of 3.32 g/t gold at Black Pine, Idaho

5 hours ago Resource World

Bam Bam Expands Majuba Hill NV Project

6 hours ago Resource World

Galleon Gold’s Zone #9 Continues to Intersect High-Grade Gold at West Cache Gold Project – Results Include 8.68 g/t Au over 10 meters

6 hours ago Resource World

Canada Nickel, Glencore sign Kidd site MOU

1 day ago Resource World

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

You may have missed

First Cobalt secures feedstock for Ontario refinery

4 hours ago Resource World

New Found Gold drills more high-grade gold at Queensway

4 hours ago Resource World

Frontier Lithium starts lithium mini-pilot plant in Ontario

5 hours ago Resource World

Liberty Gold drills 47.4 metres of 3.32 g/t gold at Black Pine, Idaho

5 hours ago Resource World

Bam Bam Expands Majuba Hill NV Project

6 hours ago Resource World

Don't miss the

NEWSLETTER

Exclusive editorial

Breaking News

Quality Company Coverage

Expert Writers

You have successfully subscribed to the newsletter

There was an error while trying to send your request. Please try again.

Resource World Magazine will use the information you provide on this form to be in touch with you and to provide updates and marketing.