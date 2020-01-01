First Cobalt secures feedstock for Ontario refinery

4 hours ago Resource World
Share this article

First Cobalt Corp. [FCC-TSXV; FTSSF-OTCQB; FCC-ASX) on Tuesday January 12 said Swiss metals trading giant Glencore AG and IXM SA (a unit of China Molybdenum Co. Ltd. (CMOC)) have agreed to provide cobalt feedstock to the company’s Ontario refinery.

That feedstock will be sourced from Glencore’s KKC mine and CMOC’s Tenke Fungurume. Both mines are in the Democratic Republic of Congo.

First Cobalt entered into long-term cobalt hydroxide feed arrangements with Glencore and IXM, which will provide a total of 4,500 tonnes/year of contained cobalt to First Cobalt’s refinery.

The supply agreements represent 90% of projected capacity for the refinery, yielding 22,250 tonnes/year of battery-grade cobalt sulfate.

“Securing long term feed from two of the highest quality cobalt hydroxide operations in the world supports First Cobalt’s strategy of producing the world’s most sustainable cobalt for electric vehicles,” the company said in a press release.

“This is a pivotal moment for our North American cobalt refining strategy,” said First Cobalt President and CEO Trent Mell. “Our globally competitive cost structure and industry-leading ESG credentials put us in a strong position for a rapidly growing electric vehicle market,” Mell said.

In December 2020, the Ontario and Canadian governments announced a joint $10 million investment in the First Cobalt Refinery, a move that is expected to accelerate the commissioning and expansion.

He said the company is now focused on offtake arrangements and the financing package with the goal of commencing construction in mid-2021 and full commissioning [of the refinery] in the second half of 2022.

Back in August, 2019, First Cobalt announced that Glencore had agreed provide a US$5 million loan to fund the recommissioning of the company’s refinery. First Cobalt also said a scoping study had previously estimated that if the First Cobalt Refinery operated at 55 tonnes per day, it could produce 5,000 tonnes of contained cobalt annually in sulfate, assuming a cobalt hydroxide feed, grading 30% cobalt.

Under the terms of the binding cobalt hydroxide supply contract, Glencore AG will supply the First Cobalt Refinery from the KCC mining operation for five years, commencing in the fourth quarter of 2022. First Cobalt has also signed a memorandum of understanding with IXM for cobalt from CMOC’s Tenke Fungurume mining operation in the DRC over the same period.


Share this article

More Stories

New Found Gold drills more high-grade gold at Queensway

4 hours ago Resource World

Frontier Lithium starts lithium mini-pilot plant in Ontario

5 hours ago Resource World

Liberty Gold drills 47.4 metres of 3.32 g/t gold at Black Pine, Idaho

5 hours ago Resource World

Bam Bam Expands Majuba Hill NV Project

6 hours ago Resource World

Galleon Gold’s Zone #9 Continues to Intersect High-Grade Gold at West Cache Gold Project – Results Include 8.68 g/t Au over 10 meters

6 hours ago Resource World

Canada Nickel, Glencore sign Kidd site MOU

1 day ago Resource World

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

You may have missed

First Cobalt secures feedstock for Ontario refinery

4 hours ago Resource World

New Found Gold drills more high-grade gold at Queensway

4 hours ago Resource World

Frontier Lithium starts lithium mini-pilot plant in Ontario

5 hours ago Resource World

Liberty Gold drills 47.4 metres of 3.32 g/t gold at Black Pine, Idaho

5 hours ago Resource World

Bam Bam Expands Majuba Hill NV Project

6 hours ago Resource World

Don't miss the

NEWSLETTER

Exclusive editorial

Breaking News

Quality Company Coverage

Expert Writers

You have successfully subscribed to the newsletter

There was an error while trying to send your request. Please try again.

Resource World Magazine will use the information you provide on this form to be in touch with you and to provide updates and marketing.