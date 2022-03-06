Newmont’s Yukon gold project gets green light

3 hours ago Staff Writer
Share this article

 

Newmont Corp.’s [NGT-TSX, NEM-NYSE] Coffee Gold project has been given the green light, Yukon Premier Sandy Silver said in a press release.

The Yukon and Canadian governments, in partnership with Yukon First Nations have come to a joint decision to accept the Executive Committee’s recommendation that the Coffee Gold project be allowed to proceed.

As proposed by Newmont, it will consist of four open pit gold mines located about 130 kilometres south of Dawson City. The project is expected to have a construction period of 30 months, followed by a 10- year operations phase and 11-year closure phase.

The project will include a camp for up to 400 workers and during the peak of construction will provide jobs for nearly 700 Yukoners.

Prior to issuing a decision, the Government of Yukon consulted with Tr’ondek Hwech’in Government, Selkirk First Nation, White River First Nation and the First Nation of Na-Cho Nyak Dun. The Yukon government said it anticipates further engagement and consultation with First Nation governments as regulatory approvals for the project are considered.

“We are very pleased to reach a decision that will allow the Coffee Gold project to move forward,’’ Premier Silver said. “The Coffee Gold project will provide significant employment opportunities for many Yukoners and contribute to the territory’s growing economy,’’ he said.

“Through our ongoing engagement with Yukon First Nations and our collaboration with the Government of Canada, we look forward to supporting the next stages in the development of the Coffee Gold project.’’

Newmont picked up the Coffee project via its acquisition of former Canadian gold mining giant Goldcorp Inc. in early 2019. Goldcorp in turn snapped up the asset by acquiring Kaminak Gold Corp. in a $520 million deal back in 2016. Coffee is a structurally-hosted hydrothermal, gold deposit. At the time it was acquired by Goldcorp it had a total indicated gold resource of 3.0 million ounces (63.7 million tonnes of grade 1.45 g/t) including total gold mineral reserves of 2.2 million ounces (46.4 million tonnes at 1.45 g/t). On top of that is an inferred resource of 2.2 million ounces (52.4 million tonnes at 1.31 g/t).

According to the news release, the Coffee Gold project will be reached by a 214-kilometre access road, with barge crossings at the Stewart and Yukon rivers.

Newmont is the world’s leading gold miner and a producer of copper, silver, zinc and lead. The company has assets in North America, South America, Australia and Africa.

On March 6, 2022, the shares closed at $94.52 and currently trade in a 52-week range of $95.05 and $66.25.

 

 


Share this article

More Stories

U.S. Government Cites Graphite One’s Graphite Creek as the Largest Graphite Deposit in the United States

3 mins ago Resource World

Newcore Gold makes two greenfield discoveries at Enchi, Ghana

24 mins ago Staff Writer

Green River Gold Corp. intercepts 17.99% magnesium and 0.19% nickel over 10 meters at The Quesnel Nickel/Talc Project.

1 hour ago Resource World

Can block caving tap the immense deep resources in the Golden Triangle?

4 hours ago Resource World

Cabral Gold adds fifth drill rig at Cuiú Cuiú Gold District, Brazil

3 days ago Staff Writer

Zacatecas Silver upsizes financing to $18 million

3 days ago Staff Writer

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

You may have missed

U.S. Government Cites Graphite One’s Graphite Creek as the Largest Graphite Deposit in the United States

3 mins ago Resource World

Newcore Gold makes two greenfield discoveries at Enchi, Ghana

24 mins ago Staff Writer

Green River Gold Corp. intercepts 17.99% magnesium and 0.19% nickel over 10 meters at The Quesnel Nickel/Talc Project.

1 hour ago Resource World

Newmont’s Yukon gold project gets green light

3 hours ago Staff Writer

Can block caving tap the immense deep resources in the Golden Triangle?

4 hours ago Resource World

Don't miss the

NEWSLETTER

Exclusive editorial

Breaking News

Quality Company Coverage

Expert Writers

You have successfully subscribed to the newsletter

There was an error while trying to send your request. Please try again.

Resource World Magazine will use the information you provide on this form to be in touch with you and to provide updates and marketing.