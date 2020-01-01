Newrange grab samples up to 47.34 g/t gold at Pamlico, Nevada

Share this article

Newrange Gold Corp.’s [NRG-TSXV; NRGOF-OTCQB; X6C-FSE] new mapping and sampling program in the historic Central Mine area of its 100%-optioned Pamlico project in Nevada has indicated widespread gold mineralization with values up to 47.34 g/t. In keeping with the company’s renewed focus on the larger scale geological setting, and as there is little historical information from the mine itself, a preliminary program of mapping mineralized structures and sampling dump material from the numerous adits was undertaken to determine what had been mined in the past.

Gold mineralization seems to have been confined to a volcano-sedimentary (VS) unit on the west side of a limestone ridge. A total of 67 grab samples were taken of quartz breccia material (most with iron oxides) in the old mine dumps extending over an area of approximately 700 metres north-south by up to 350 metres east-west. Of these samples, 55 (78%) returned gold values greater than 0.1 g/t, 29 samples (43%) were greater than 1.0 g/t and 13 (19%) assayed more than 5.0 g/t Au. The average grade of all 67 samples was 4.33 g/t gold.

Significantly, other metals are also highly anomalous within this zone. Assay ranges and averages are as follows: Gold: 0.005 to 47.34 g/t; Ave. 4.33 g/t; Silver: 0.2 to 175 g/t; Ave. 18.2 g/t; Copper: 5 to 34,300 ppm (3.43%); Ave. 1,420 ppm; Lead: 6 to 38,900 ppm (3.89%); Ave. 4,386 ppm; Zinc: 2 to 7,900 ppm (0.79%); Ave. 1,810 ppm; Manganese: 44 to 49,000 ppm (4.9%); Ave. 8,908 ppm; and Arsenic: 6 to 14,800 ppm (1.48%); Ave. 717 ppm.

“These results are very encouraging in that they give us a better understanding of the style of mineralization in the Central Mine area,” stated Robert Archer, Newrange President and CEO. “As the area had not been previously mapped in detail, the new information will be important for our follow up drilling. The 91 Zone discovered by Newrange in late 2020 lies just on the eastern edge of here at a vertical depth of approximately 100 metres. Although we do not have any reliable production figures from the mine, the lateral extent and tenor of the polymetallic mineralization in the old dumps coupled with that in the 91 Zone suggests that a significant mineralizing system is present here.

Furthermore, the chargeability anomaly named the Line 5 anomaly lies just to the east, under the limestone ridge. It is still considered likely that this anomaly reflects sulphide mineralization within the VS unit below the limestone.”

