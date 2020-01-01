TDG Gold drills 3.04 g/t gold over 38 metres at Shasta, British Columbia

Share this article

TDG Gold Corp. [TDG-TSXV] reported drill results from drillholes SH21-007 and SH21-008 from its 2021 diamond drill program with both holes drilled approximately 150 metres north of the historical Shasta Creek Zone open pit located in the Toodoggone District of north-central British Columbia.

Drill intercepts include 38.0 metres of 3.04 g/t gold with 101 g/t silver [4.30 g/t AuEq] in drillhole SH21-008, including 7.0 metres of 7.90 g/t gold and 220 g/t silver [10.64 g/t AuEq], as well as 10.0 metres of 0.82 g/t gold and 34 g/t silver [1.25 g/t AuEq]. Hole SH21-07 returned 38.4 metres of 0.71 g/t gold and 32 g/t silver [1.11 g/t AuEq].

Assay results have been received directly from SGS Canada Inc. and whilst SGS has completed its QA/QC protocols for these results, a comprehensive internal Data Quality Analysis by TDG is still underway with subsequent assay results from the Shasta project still pending. Therefore, the results for the purposes of this news release are still considered preliminary.

The northern section of TDG’s Shasta project consists of the northerly portions of the Creek and JM Zones and also the Upper Creek Zone. Collectively, these zones at Shasta represent an opportunity to explore and evaluate the continuity and grade of the historical ore body in an area that was under-explored. The 2021 drilling in this area was designed to step west from the Shasta Fault, test underneath the historical mine workings and confirm the grade of mineralization reported from historical results as part of data validation in anticipation of the Mineral Resource Estimate work underway by Moose Mountain Technical Services. Results presented here are for SH21-007 and SH21-008.

Historically, drilling and mining was concentrated adjacent to the Shasta Fault, and the entirety of core was not sent for assay analysis. Holes drilled in 2021 within the northern section of the Shasta project consisted of infill drilling between historical holes and to test continuity of mineralization to the north. Results are still pending for 2021 drillholes SH21-006, SH21-013, SH21-017, SH21-019, SH21-021 and SH21-023; and also for re-assays of the 2007 drillholes SH07-13, SH07-14 and SH07-15.

SH21-007 and SH21-008 both intersected the Shasta Fault at the predicted depth.

TDG is a major mineral claim holder in the historical Toodoggone Production Corridor of north-central British Columbia with over 23,000 hectares of brownfield and greenfield exploration opportunities under direct ownership or earn-in agreement. TDG’s flagship projects are the former producing, high-grade gold-silver Shasta, Baker and Mets mines, which are all road accessible, produced intermittently between 1981-2012, and have over 65,000 metres of historical drilling. In 2021, TDG has advanced the projects through compilation of historical data, new geological mapping, geochemical and geophysical surveys, and, for Shasta, drill testing of the known mineralization occurrences and their extensions.

Share this article