Nighthawk drills 20.5 metres of 3.21 g/t gold at Cass Zone, Northwest Territories

Nighthawk Gold Corp. [NHK-TSX; MIMZF-OTCQX] reported assay results for 29 drill holes (totaling 5,269 metres) at the western extension of the Cass zone, located approximately 15 km southwest of the Colomac centre. Nighthawk has 100% ownership of a district-scale land position within the Indin Lake Greenstone Belt, located approximately 200 km north of Yellowknife, Northwest Territories, Canada.

Within this largely under explored Archean gold camp, the company has identified a number of high-priority targets all centred around a growing deposit. The main goals and objectives over the next 6-12 months will be to carry out exploration to foster resource expansion opportunities as well as new, near-surface discoveries that support the global mineral resource base.

The company also announced a new gold intersection at the greenfield Albatross target, and reports assay results for 12 drill holes (totalling 4,059 metres).

Drilling at Cass tested the western extension of the known historical mineralization. Two distinct lenses within the favourable host were identified, encountering higher grades and good widths locally. These new lenses added a combined 250 metres of mineralization and may be indicative of other potential lenses that may exist further west and to the north where additional drilling is warranted.

Drilling at Albatross consisted of widely spaced drill holes to test the possible continuation of the Cass trend over a strike length of 4.6 km west of the Cass zone.

Keyvan Salehi, president and CEO, commented: “We are very pleased with the results received to-date from this highly prospective area. Drilling has added an additional 250 metres of near-surface mineralization which is expected to significantly impact the resource at Cass and demonstrates that the Cass trend extends well into Albatross with some exceptional gold values. This area continues to impress especially when you take into consideration, the potential for other mineralized lenses, and that Cass remains open to the west, coupled with the discovery of new mineralization within the Albatross target area (approximately 1 km west of Cass). We are encouraged that additional drilling in this area could potentially uncover new mineralized zones that carry higher grades than the current camp average, and hence deliver quality ounces to the project.”

Drilling at Cass extended mineralization by 250 metres further west, from two distinct lenses within the favourable host, as highlighted by Hole CM21-36 (set up immediately below hole CM21-22) that returned 3.21 g/t gold over 20.50 metres.

Follow-up drilling next year will test the potential for additional lenses to the north and further to the west.

A new intersection from greenfield exploration at Albatross uncovered new mineralization that demonstrates that the Cass trend extends well into Albatross. Hole A21-02 returned 1.37 g/t gold over 14.00 metres, including a higher-grade portion returning 5.37 g/t gold over 2.00 metres.

Additional results remain pending from a series of deeper holes drilled below the central Cass zone. The Albatross discovery demonstrates the gold potential proximal to the Kim and Cass zones and could eventually contribute to the near-surface resources of the project. Follow-up drilling in this area is anticipated and will be planned once all results are processed in preparation for the 2022 drill program.