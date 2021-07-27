Northern Shield samples 28.8 g/t gold at Root & Cellar, Newfoundland

Northern Shield Resources Inc. [NRN-TSXV; N9S-FSE] provided an update on exploration at its 100%-optioned, 300 km2 Root & Cellar gold-silver-copper project located on the Burin Peninsula in southeastern Newfoundland. The property is being explored for epithermal gold-silver mineralization and porphyry copper deposits.

Fourteen diamond drill holes totalling 2,504 metres have been completed on the project. Drill holes 21RC-01 to 11 tested various geophysical targets in the expanded Conquest zone, 21RC-12 targeted a large and complex induced polarization anomaly between Conquest and Windfall and drill holes 21RC-13 and 14 tested the Windfall zone. Over 400 drill core samples from the drilling program are at the lab with all assays pending.

Three of six rock grab samples collected at surface early in the program and sent for analysis on an expedited basis, assayed 20.9, 17.9 and 28.8 g/t gold from samples RC21-5009, 5013 and 5014, respectively. The gold is associated with elevated concentrations of silver, arsenic, selenium and lead. These three grab samples are from large angular boulders exposed during the construction of the drill trail. Sample RC21-5009 was collected on gridline 5600E in the vicinity of a near-surface IP anomaly and drill hole 21RC-06. The discovery of this boulder is important as it potentially extends the strike length of the higher-grade mineralization at Conquest a further 200 metres eastward.

Sample RC21-5013 was located along gridline 5400E in the vicinity of drill hole 21RC-02. Similar-looking rock was subsequently found in outcrop approximately 10 metres away and also at the drill pad for drill hole 21RC-05 on line 5500E for which assays are pending. Interestingly, this exposure exhibits a very sharp upper boundary of mineralized and unmineralized rock. Over 150 additional surface rock grab samples are at the lab with all assays pending.

Conquest zone: drill holes 21RC-02, 03, 05, 06 and 08 to 11 intersected various widths of a hydrothermal breccia containing pyrite, black silica, chlorite, illite and variable amounts of free quartz with 21RC-02, 05, 06 and 09 being the most visually impressive. These intersections are generally consistent with samples of mineralized hydrothermal breccia collected at surface including those reported above and those in the July 27, 2021 press release though differences are also observed.

Windfall zone: both drill holes at Windfall intersected pyrite-bearing quartz-sericite-chlorite schist and brecciated and laminated pyritic quartz veins, again consistent with what has been seen on surface. Drill holes 21RC- 01, 07 and 12 did not explain the IP anomalies they were targeting and further drilling is warranted in these areas. Drill hole 21RC-04 intersected disseminated pyrite which explained the IP target this hole was testing. The style of mineralization is different than what is seen in the rest of the Conquest zone and assay results are required for any further conclusion. “We are very encouraged by the discovery of further gold on surface and by the multiple intersections of what we believe at this time is a mineralized hydrothermal breccia in the Conquest zone. While we need to wait for assay results, we anticipate, and are planning, a return to drilling at the earliest opportunity,” said Ian Bliss, president and CEO.