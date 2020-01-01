Tudor, Teuton drill 476.1 metres of 1.09 g/t AuEq at Treaty Creek, British Columbia

Tudor Gold Corp. [TUD-TSXV; TDRRF-OTC; TUC-FSE] and Teuton Resources Corp. [TUO-TSXV; TEUTF-OTC; TFE-FSE] reported the most recent drill results from the 30,108-metre 2021 resource expansion and definition drilling program for the Goldstorm deposit at their flagship property, Treaty Creek, located within the Golden Triangle of northwestern British Columbia.

Included are results of four diamond drill holes completed at the Goldstorm deposit along two sections (112-00 NE and 115-00 NE), 300 metres apart. These results demonstrate the excellent continuity of precious and base metal mineralization that has been measured throughout the Goldstorm deposit.

The Copper Belle-Goldstorm deposit (CB-GS) hosts a NI 43-101-compliant Measured and Indicated Resource of 19.4 million oz gold equivalent grading 0.74 g/t AuEq and an Inferred Resource of 7.9 million oz of AuEq grading 0.79 g/t AuEq.

Goldstorm drilling highlights at Section 115-00 NE: Drill hole GS-21-122 provided closer hole spacing between previous intercepts of the deep, northwest extension of the CS600 domain. The hole averaged 0.65 g/t AuEq over 1,035.0 metres, which included both the 300H and CS600 domains.

GS-21-122 encountered consistent gold and copper mineralization within the CS600 domain that returned 1.22 g/t AuEq (0.65 g/t gold and 0.45% copper) over 355.15 metres, including an enriched portion that averaged 1.45 g/t AuEq (0.79 g/t gold and 0.53% Cu) over 247.5 metres.

GS-21-122 ended at 1,375 metres in gold mineralization, which may have been the start of the DS5 domain. The drill had reached its maximum depth capacity.

GS-21-126, stepping out to the southeast, was stopped before the target due to drilling issues. This hole will be redrilled in 2022.

On Section 112-00 NE, GS-21-123 was designed to provide infill resource definition for the centre of the CS600 domain. Unfortunately, this hole was not completed to the target depth and ended in mineralization. A portion of the CS600 domain was intersected, which averaged 1.22 g/t AuEq (0.61 g/t gold and 0.45% Cu) over 38.8 metres at the end of the hole.

The upper portion of GS-21-123 intersected consistent gold mineralization within the 300H domain with 0.90 g/t AuEq over 201.0 metres that contained an enriched zone that graded 1.31 g/t AuEq over 49.9 metres near the centre of 300H domain.

GS-21-124 cut an intercept of the 300H domain that infilled and defined the deposit to the northwest just beneath the TTF1 thrust fault. This hole averaged 0.75 g/t AuEq over 1,089.0 metres.

A near-surface, enriched section of 300H was encountered in GS-21-124, grading 1.50 g/t AuEq over 126.0 metres, within a 476.1-metre interval that averaged 1.09 g/t AuEq.

Tudor Gold’s vice-president of exploration and project development, Ken Konkin, PGeo, stated: “We are pleased to report that the resource definition drilling of the Goldstorm deposit was a great success. In addition, these results demonstrate the strong consistency of the gold-copper mineralization between holes GS-21-122 and GS-21-124 that are approximately 500 metres apart; the overall results are very comparable: GS-21-122 averaged 0.65 g/t AuEq over 1,035 metres while GS-21-124 averaged 0.75 g/t AuEq over 1,089 metres. We expect to complete the final sections for the last four drill holes and combine this with our final surface sampling results for our next press release.”

Refger to company press release for complete drill results. The 17,913-hectare Treaty Creek project (Tudor Gold 60%, Teuton 20%, American Creek Resources Ltd. [AMK-TSXV] 20%) borders Seabridge Gold Inc.’s KSM property to the southwest and borders Pretium Resources Inc.’s Brucejack property to the southeast.