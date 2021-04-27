Northstar drills 0.5 metres of 1,010 g/t gold at Miller Project, Ontario

Share this article















Northstar Gold Corp. [NSG-CSE; NSGCF-OTC] completed the first half of the phase II drill program on the company’s 100%-owned Miller gold property 18 km southeast of the town of Kirkland Lake and Kirkland Lake Gold’s Macassa gold mine.

Between March 15 and April 27, 2021, Northstar drilled 1,990 metres in eight holes following up the 2020 near-surface bulk-tonnage Allied syenite gold zone discovery (two holes), near-surface confirmation drilling of the historic gold-telluride No. 1 vein (two holes) and four holes targeting geophysical and machine learning anomalies.

Two separate and spectacular Allied syenite gold-telluride vein intercepts from drill hole MG21-56 were sampled and submitted for fire assay and gravimetric finish. Mineralized intercepts were obtained in all eight of the Phase II drill holes.

Preliminary observations and initial results from two samples submitted for gold analysis from drill hole MG21-56, located 40 metres north-northwest of previous drill hole MG20-47 (1.2 g/t gold over 107.3 metres between 4.7 and 112 metres along the western flank of the Allied syenite) include abundant visible gold and tellurides in a near-surface quartz vein between 14.1 metres to 14.2 metres within the first sample grading 193 g/t gold over 0.6 metres from 14 metres to 14.6 metres in the Vein 2 Zone. Vein 2 was encountered in drill hole MG21-56 between approximately 13 and 24 metres depth (9 metres true width) with abundant quartz stringers and pyrite.

Further down drill hole MG21-56, abundant visible gold, tellurides and bismuth sulphosalts were observed in a quartz vein between 69.7 and 69.8 metres depth within the second sample grading 1,010 g/t gold over 0.5 metres from 69.5 to 70 metres in Vein 3. Vein 3 was intercepted between approximately 57 to 80 metres depth (18 metres true width) in drill hole MG21-56.

“Miller property drilling continues to return exceptional Kirkland Lake-style high-grade gold-telluride intercepts within the Allied syenite,” stated Brian Fowler, president and CEO. “While we won’t know the full implications of these intercepts until all assay results are received, our hope is that these reported high grades occur within confirmed broader intervals that will ultimately be as good or better than last year’s results from nearby holes MG20-47 (1.2 g/t gold over 107.3 metres) and MG20-49 (1.4 g/t gold over 118.5 metres). This would provide further confirmation that the bulk-tonnage gold potential of the Allied syenite gold zone has been significantly expanded in terms of size and scope.”

