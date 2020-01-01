Ready Set Gold drills 80 metres of 1.08 g/t gold at Northshore Project, Ontario

Share this article















Ready Set Gold Corp. [RDY-CSE; RDYFF-OTC; 0MZ-FSE] reported results from the remaining seven drill holes from its recently completed 13-hole, 2,900-metre, phase 1 diamond drilling program at its 100%-owned flagship Northshore gold project in the Schreiber-Hemlo greenstone belt, Ontario.

Highlights

All seven holes have intersected gold mineralization within the A, B and C zones in areas with limited historical drilling. Hole RSG-21-068 intersected 80 metres of 1.08 g/t gold, including 11.15 metres of 3.50 g/t gold hosting a higher-grade interval of 5.00 metres of 7.25 g/t gold. Hole RSG-21-069 intersected 86.50 metres of 0.89 g/t gold, including 10.5 metres of 3.02 g/t gold. Hole RSG-21-070 intersected 2.00 metres of 27.32 g/t gold.

Current results provide further confirmation of Ready Set Gold’s new geological model for the Northshore project which has redefined the overall geometry and orientation of the gold zones and increased the exploration potential along strike and to depth. Phase 1 drill hole orientation has also aided in understanding the structural controls on higher-grade mineralization within each of the zones. These structural controls will be evaluated further during near-term exploration field programs and used to help design the phase 2 program.

Phase 1 intersected gold mineralization in all 13 drill holes and in targeted areas with low, historic drill density, or no drilling.

The Northshore Project remains underexplored with only about 5% of the area systematically evaluated. Additionally, the depth potential of the gold mineralized zones remains untested with the deepest drill intercepts at 250 to 300 metres. The company believes that the Northshore property shows excellent potential at depth including the potential for high-grade gold zones.

Brad Lazich, vice-president of exploration, comments: “These drill results, in addition to those previously reported, continue to increase our confidence in the results of the historical drilling and our new geological model. The information that is provided by the phase 1 drill program will now be used to help plan a systematic surface exploration program. This will aid us in developing the Phase 2 drill program, which will continue testing the different zones along strike and at depth.”

Christian Scovenna, CEO, commented: “The intersecting of broad intervals of gold mineralization hosting higher-grade structures is showing us that our understanding of Northshore and our new geological model is progressing in the right direction. Our modelling indicates that the mineralization may be open along strike and at depth.”

Share this article













