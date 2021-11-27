Northstar Gold samples 14.79 g/t gold over 7 metres at Miller property, Ontario

Share this article

Northstar Gold Corp. [NSG-CSE; NSGCF-OTC] reported results from its phase IIB surface exploration program on its 100%-owned Miller gold property 18 km southwest of Kirkland Lake, northeast Ontario

A total of 529 channel and 46 grab samples were collected from 8 stripped areas (A, B, C1, C2, D1, D2, D3, E) on the Miller and Searles Properties between July and October 2021. The best overall results were obtained in Areas C1 and C2, which extend the Allied Syenite Gold Zone 130 metres to the east and southeast. The Allied Syenite Gold Zone has now been defined by drilling and surface sampling to encompass an area measuring 350 metres X 200 metres and remains open along strike to the northwest and southeast. Previous drilling in the Allied Syenite intersected 6.6 g/t gold over 117.0 metres, 1.4 g/t gold over 118.5 metres, and 1.2 g/t gold over 107.3 metres.

Surface channel sampling highlights include Area C1 (Allied Syenite Gold Zone) that returned 10.43 g/t gold over 2.5 metres, 14.79 g/t gold over 7.0 metres and 6.44 g/t gold over 5.0 metres. Area C2 (Allied Syenite Gold Zone) returned 1.17 g/t gold over 14.0 metres, 4.52 g/t gold over 4.0 metres and 12.72 g/t gold over 2.0 metres.

Surface channel sampling at Area D1 (Vein 1 Zone) returned 21.1 g/t gold over 1.3 metres and 6.79 g/t gold over 1.4 metres. Area D3 (Vein 1 Zone) returned 5.55 g/t gold over 2.0 metres and 4.04 g/t gold over 6.0 metres. Area E (E Zone) returned 1.03 g/t gold over 10.0 metres and 0.88 g/t gold over 9.0 metres.

Phase IIB diamond drill hole results are pending. Between October 1 and November 27, 2021, Northstar diamond drilled 2,495 metres in 14 holes, with 6 holes testing Allied Syenite Gold Zone extensions, 2 holes testing the recently discovered E Zone and 6 holes designed to upgrade a historic resource estimate on the recently acquired Searles property. Drilling intersected visible gold, tellurides and chalcopyrite over appreciable widths in drill holes MG21-63, MG21-64 and MG21-65 along a possible 180-metre northwestern extension of the near-surface Allied Syenite Bulk Tonnage Gold Zone. Check assay work is under way and results will be reported shortly.

While assays are pending for these drill holes, drilling indicates the presence of a significant near-surface bulk tonnage gold zone which remains open along strike and at depth.

