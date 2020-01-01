Norzinc hits multiple high-grade silver and zinc intercepts at Prairie Creek

Share this article















Norzinc Ltd. [NZC-TSX; norzf-otcqb] reported final assay results from surface drill hole PC-20-225, the first hole drilled at the company’s Prairie Creek mine site since 2015. Designed to target the inferred main quartz vein (MQV) resource immediately adjacent to but outside of the existing mine plan, PC-20-225 intercepted the MQV as expected plus two stockwork (STK) zones not yet included in any resource estimate to date. Further holes are planned for 2021.

Assay highlights of hole PC-20-225

MQV intercepted 4.26 metres (estimated true width 3.94 m) grading 203.8 g/t (5.9 oz/ton) silver, 27.18% zinc and 16.89% (56.2% ZnEq).

STK intercepts were 1.02 metres grading 189 g/t (5.5 oz/ton) silver, 25.40% zinc, 10.4% lead (45.28% ZnEq); 1.02 metres grading 120 g/t (3.5 oz/ton) silver, 32.50% zinc, 4.47% lead (42.45% ZnEq); and 1.86 metres grading 205.3 g/t (6.0 oz/ton) silver, 9.43% zinc, 20.19% lead (42.91% ZnEq).

The company-owned drill remains on the drill pad and has been winterized, for potential reactivation once warmer conditions arrive. New geological data, including assays, will remain archived in the company’s geological databases and will be incorporated into future geological modelling and resource estimates.

Norzinc is developing its key project, the 10%-owned high-grade, zinc-lead-silver Prairie Creek mine, located in the Northwest Territories. Norzinc also owns projects in Newfoundland that host several zinc-lead-copper-gold-silver deposits.

