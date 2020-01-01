Westhaven drills 5.5 metres of 4.58 g/t gold and 267.40 g/t silver at Shovelnose

Share this article















Westhaven Gold Corp. [WHN-TSXV] reported assay results from its continuing drill program at its 100%-owned, 17,623-hectare Shovelnose gold property. Shovelnose is located within the prospective Spences Bridge Gold Belt (SBGB), which borders the Coquihalla Highway 30 km south of Merritt, British Columbia.

This newly discovered FMN zone is the third gold zone discovered since the initial high-grade gold discovery at South Zone in late 2018 (SN18-14: 17.70 metres of 24.50 g/t gold) and the recent discovery at Franz Zone which reported 7.78 metres of 14.84 g/t gold in September of this year.

Recent Highlights:

Drill hole SN20-139 (FMN) returned (271.15 to 291.0m) 19.85 metres of 2.62 g/t gold and 139.75 g/t silver, including 10.44 metres of 3.67 g/t gold and 209.04 g/t silver, including 5.50 metres of 4.58 g/t gold and 267.35 g/t silver. This is the third highest silver intercept drilled to date on this property (0.58m of 581 g/t Silver).

Hole SN20-112 (Franz) returned (68.40 to 77.37m) 8.97 metres of 2.38 g/t gold and 63.59 g/t silver, including 5.72 metres of 3.46 g/t gold and 87.38 g/t silver.

Hole SN20-134 (Franz) returned (80.26 to 98.00m) 17.74 metres of 2.85 g/t gold and 56.24 g/t silver, including 9.00 metres of 4.15 g/t gold and 89.26 g/t silver, also including 2.50 metres of 9.29 g/t gold and 172.38 g/t silver. Westhaven has now completed 43,166 metres of diamond drilling in 2020. Assays are pending for 24 drill holes completed in the FMN and Franz zones.

Gareth Thomas, President and CEO of Westhaven Gold said, “With the discovery of high-grade gold and silver at the FMN zone there are now four separate zones of high-grade mineralization at Shovelnose. Vein zone 1 now spans approximately 4 kilometres, is open along strike, and appears to be strengthening as drilling continues northwest from the FMN zone towards the Franz zone. With the discovery of three new gold zones in 2020, and several new zones to test in early 2021, we continue to increase the size and scale of mineralization on this largely underexplored property.”

Westhaven controls 37,000 hectares (370 km2) with four 100%-owned gold properties spread along this underexplored belt.

